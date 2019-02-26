"It's still like such a taboo topic. Not everybody really talks about this, and people don't see this as a career, a lot of times."
"There are so many people — not even on this campus but at college campuses — who are involved in sex work who you wouldn't even know about."
Students often joke about dropping out of school to make more money in the sex work industry, but some students are working in the sex industry to pay for their education. In the fifth episode of "How It's Reported," Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen talks with arts and culture reporter Amira Borders about her cover story on college students who work in the sex work industry, her experience visiting two strip clubs to report on this story and the rules around naming sources.
Amira's cover story: "Sex Work in College: A different type of work-study"
