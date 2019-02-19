Valentine’s Day has come and gone — whether you spent it with friends, family or a significant other, love was in the air. Most people had a low-key evening with the ones they love, but for celebrities, Valentine’s Day looked to be an extravaganza. From strip clubs to Mercedes-Benz G-wagons, here are the ways your favorite celebrity couples spent their special day:
Rapper Cardi B spent the loving holiday with her husband, rapper Offset, and daughter, Kulture. The couple enjoyed a steak and lobster dinner at home as a family followed by a trip to the strip club — minus their daughter. Cardi and Offset were seen dancing, drinking and throwing dollar bills on a video posted to Cardi’s social media. She also took the day to debut her new diamonds and her new single, “Please Me,” featuring Bruno Mars.
Model Bella Hadid and singer The Weeknd spent their evening at home with a romantic dinner. The Weeknd surprised Bella with candles, champagne, gifts and more roses than can be counted. Bella took to her Instagram story to share the surprise, captioning her video “I can’t get over this.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple apart. Meghan spent the day at her cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds while the Duke spent his day in an igloo 200 miles into the Arctic. The Duke was visiting Royal Marines who are currently going through extreme weather training. To his surprise, the Duke was greeted with photos of him and his wife from their wedding once he entered the makeshift house.
National Football League player Russell Wilson spent his Valentine’s Day with his wife Ciara on a beach vacation. The couple left their kids at home and opted for a “his and her” getaway that included Russell surprising Ciara with matching Mercedes-Benz G-wagons and a day spent relaxing on a boat.
The make-up mogul spent the holiday dressed in a red evening gown. Travis Scott, the father to her one-year-old daughter, Stormi, surprised Kylie with four arches of roses, candles and neon pink lights. Kylie posted a photo on Instagram of Stormi sitting underneath the arches, followed by a photo of herself under the same decorations. The star captioned her photos “must be dreaming” with a rose emoji.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra kept their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple simple. Nick posted a photo of himself on Instagram playing the piano while Priyanka hugged him in an all red pantsuit. Priyanka followed suit by posting a close-up photo of the two captioned “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones.. always and forever.”
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
The celebrity couple attended a Valentine’s Day party on a lake dressed as characters from the hit Netflix movie Bird Box. Dwyane posed with a blindfold on while Gabrielle cozied up next to him with a simple smirk on her face. Earlier in the day, Gabrielle posted a video to her Instagram story of her newborn daughter with balloons and captioned it “Happy first Valentine’s Day.”