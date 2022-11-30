By the end of the night walking out into the barren street, I felt like I was walking on a cloud. Great concerts always have a way of filling you up with a high-like sense of euphoria as you make your way home. The night of Nov. 14 was no exception. After seeing my current indie obsession, Hot Flash Heat Wave, tear up the stage in their own quirky way, the long walk home had me gleaming.

Consisting of Ted Davis, bass and vocals; Adam Abildgaard, guitar and vocals; and Nick Duffy, drums, alternative surf rock trio Hot Flash Heat Wave hit the road on its fall tour starting earlier this month, with Eugene being their fourth stop. One of my roommates introduced me to the group at the beginning of the school year, and immediately the summer boy in me was basking in their sun-soaked surfer jams, leaving me yearning for the season we had just left behind. Copping a ticket for their upcoming Eugene show was a must.

My friends and I arrived at WOW Hall about 20 minutes before show time. I had never been to the historic performing arts venue before, so I was shocked at how petite and intimate the main room felt. Its old-fashioned, creaky-wood-floor qualities felt like I was thrown into an 80s teenage coming of age film at the climactic prom scene, disco ball and all. The shuffling crowd couldn’t have had more than 50 people lined around the outer benches of the room as if they were awkwardly waiting for an invite to a slow dance. This was definitely the smallest showing of any concert I had been to, but its intimacy and charm felt new and appealing.

The night began with the opening act Sipper, the New York City-based recording project of frontman Joey Beerman, who performs live with three other members. The group has only been releasing music since 2020, but they have no shortage of material, with about 120 songs in their catalog. The man doesn’t stop.

The four man group casually made their way to the stage and got straight to business. From their first song “Ily<3,” they lit a fire in the room with their loud yet nonchalant approach. It seemed like their stage presence and performance style was still a work in progress from limited experience, but boy did they play their hearts out. In fact, they played so hard that near the end of their set, almost every instrument broke or fell apart. The drummer even banged a cymbal right off the stand. That’s how hardcore they were. If that isn’t a sign of a great band, I don’t know what is.

After six or seven brief songs, they bid farewell, leaving the crowd buzzing with excitement for the rest of the night ahead.

Next up on the night’s lineup was the headlining act, who did their own setup when they hit the stage. Soon they were strapped up and ready to go, kicking off with their infectious 2015 cut “Malibu.”

Hot Flash Heat Wave has been making, shall I say, “heat waves” in the alternative scene since 2015 with the release of their standout debut album “Neapolitan,” and their cult fanbase has only grown stronger since.

The group’s camaraderie on stage made it clear that they know exactly what they’re doing, and they’re having a damn good time while doing it. The whole night they provided what felt like the ultimate surf rock road trip with your friends adventure soundtrack, and I truly didn’t want it to end. Nothing made me want to jump into a rusty VW bus, beach bound with a surfboard on the roof, more than “Bathroom Song,” a clear fan favorite that got the whole crowd moving.

Glistening melodies, spine-shaking bass and an effortless charisma as a group illuminated the small room. Every member was smiling, jumping around and even joking with each other without missing a beat. You could tell everyone was glad to be there for the party.

After nearly an hour of head-banging anthems and slower melodic grooves, they brought their set to a powerful close with a slam-bang finish with fan-favorite “Gutter Girl.” The roaring guitar riff quite literally shook the room, electrifying the crowd. Their final moments in the spotlight were among the most explosive and energetic of the night, as if they were performing for an entire arena. Once they were officially gone, my friends and I couldn’t help but turn and stare at each other as if to say, “I can’t believe that just happened.”

The sweet charm of WOW Hall is truly one of its own. I never imagined that such a condensed space could withstand such an eruptive force. I can say without hesitation that Hot Flash Heat Wave is a strong contender for one of my favorite indie shows to date. The best concerts are the ones that make you an even bigger fan than you were before you came. They did that for me. So walking out of the venue into the dark abandoned street, I couldn’t help but think, “When are they coming back?”