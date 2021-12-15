The Saturday Farmers Market, a staple of downtown Eugene weekend activities, has transformed itself this season into the Holiday Farmers Market, featuring many of the same vendors from the seasonal markets but now with a holiday-themed focus. In previous years this market has been held in the same place as the spring and summer markets at Park Blocks, but because of construction around that area, it has moved outdoors to East 5th Street between High Street and Oak Street.
The market has two blocks of delicious produce directly from farmers, food carts, colorful booths and artistic goods for any organic cook or local shopper. The slow meandering crowd of locals picks over each booth for their choice of fresh ingredients to create their favorite meals. Musicians are set up on each block to entertain and soundtrack the day.
For some vendors, it is not their first time at the Holiday Market. Holly Kurzhal, of Kurzhal Family Kickin’ Pickles, was working out of her van for this market selling pickled asparagus, bloody mary mix and classic pickles. The family booth has been a part of the market for eight years. Even though Kurzhal is a vendor, she also takes some time to shop around the other booths.
“It’s fun to meet people, and people love pickles so it’s nice to hear people's compliments,” Kurzhal said.
Because of the small size of the market, you may interact with some of the same businesses and people each time. It’s a place where someone behind the booth may one day know your name. The vendor at BNF Kombucha is a great example of this familiarity.
“You really become like a big family with customers, vendors and staff,” Alexis Molinari, the manager of the market, said.
For others, this is their first time taking part in the Holiday Market. Jewelry maker Bergamot Daydreams was there for the first time selling their handmade necklaces and rings. The clothes and jewelry section near Oak Street showed off with homemade jewelry and a rainbow of tie-dye clothes.
Vendors tout their online websites to connect to a wider base of customers. This could be seen with the handmade crafts touting their Etsy website information.
“It’s cool to see people pick up ingredients that they normally wouldn’t use and get exposed to different vegetables and ingredients that they normally wouldn’t pick up at the grocery store,” Molinari said. Purchasing food directly from the grower creates a special connection between the buyer and the farmer.
The Holiday Farmers Market will be on the street every Saturday until Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are highly recommended at the market as well. You are able to find specific foods for your holiday recipes or unique gifts for loved ones there. After a break for the holidays and January, the market will return on Feb. 6 as the Winter Farmers Market.