With major chain-stores such as Walmart and Target and grocery stores such as Albertsons, Safeway and Fred Meyer being inundated with people looking to hoard bottled water, aerosol sanitizers, liquid hand sanitizers and even toilet paper amidst COVID-19, one might wonder what they’re going to do — or watch — during their “social distancing.”
To put it bluntly, the world of cinema and television has been impacted greatly.
As a result of the pandemic, several box office favorites that had upcoming releases have been suspended or delayed indefinitely.
The new James Bond film “No Time to Die” has been delayed from its originally planned April release until November.
Disney’s grandeur, live-action “Mulan,” Marvel Cinematic Universe-based horror film “New Mutants” and the MCU’s “Black Widow” have indefinitely delayed their releases. The same goes for the anticipated “A Quiet Place Part II,” supposed to debut on March 8 — which has already spent all of its marketing money.
Also impacted but with a projected release date is the latest installation in the Fast and Furious franchise, titled “F9.” It has been delayed an entire year from its original release until April 2021.
Moreover, the production in New Zealand for James Cameron’s long-awaited four sequels to 2009’s “Avatar” — with previously announced release dates of Dec. 17, 2021, Dec. 22, 2023, Dec. 19, 2025 and Dec. 17, 2027 — has been suspended. Because filming has been suspended, Keanu Reeves’ return as Neo in “Matrix 4” is also delayed.
All of these postponements and hiatuses came before the March 17 announcement that several movie theater chains would be closing temporarily for an uncertain amount of time.
Regal announced the “closure of all theatre locations,” adding that “all theatres will remain closed until further notice.” Their competitor, AMC Theaters, announced shortly thereafter that “in compliance with local, state, and federal COVID-19 directives, all AMC Theatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks.” As of March 25, all 600 of their corporate staffers were furloughed.
The Cannes Film Festival — the top-of-the-mountain in terms of film festivals — announced on March 19 that the May festival would be postponed until later in the year.
However, not only are the films being affected, but the people who help make them are, too.
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Australia and were treated until being released into quarantine on March 16. The same day, Idris Elba announced that he, too, had tested positive and was in quarantine at his home, and so did Bond-girl Olga Kurylenko.
A day later, Kristofer Hivju of “Game of Thrones” announced through an Instagram post that he tested positive in Norway. Also announcing that they tested positive was “Hawaii Five-0” and “Lost” actor Daniel Dae Kim on Twitter.
There has been some silver lining, though. Several streaming services such as Shudder and CBS All Access have launched deals, or are even offering free service during these times.