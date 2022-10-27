Flashing lights and pop culture iconography filled Level Up Arcade in Downtown Eugene. Courtney Lagergran twisted as she leaned into a “Deadpool” pinball cabinet, juggling multiballs and chasing points. Behind her, fellow players with drinks in hand cracked jokes and cheered her on.

The Emerald City Pinball League meets intermittently on Mondays, alternating between Blairally Vintage Arcade and Level Up. It is a competitive circuit that attracts aficionados, including some of Oregon’s top-ranked players. It is also a social space for newcomers.

Co-founders Matt Walton and Mira Mason-Reader started with an attempt to unite disparate pinball communities across Eugene. Now in their 10th season, they have garnered more than 50 players. Walton attributes this growth to a welcoming environment open for any gender identity and background.

“It is a dated, vintage hobby,” UO student Alanna Sowles said. “Being so detached from that mainstream cultural consciousness, it is therefore for everyone. It's very punk.”

This year, local tournament attendance outpaced Portland, even though the latter has the most pinball machines per capita in the country. But competitors in Eugene said this growth has not compromised the community’s intimacy.

“It still feels like a big family,” player Jill Jones said. “There’s just more people, those you would never meet otherwise.”

When Sowles moved to Eugene in 2021, they were grappling with pandemic-era social isolation. With little pinball experience, they attended a league event at a friend’s encouragement. They said they felt immediately welcomed.

“By week two or three, I was in the crowd,” they said. “I was with the team.”

During tournaments, players are randomly paired. These four-person cohorts share machines, although they compete for high scores against the entire field. According to Sowles, experienced attendees are generous about providing tips.

“The information is free for the taking,” they said. “That's what makes it such a healthier style of competition.”

Walton compares the tournament culture to bowling, wherein the competition is secondary to socialization. There is no penalty for low scores, as everyone plays the same number of games. And Lagergran said some players are satisfied with just learning the basics.

For getting started, Sowles recommends “Pinball: A Graphic History of the Silver Ball,” which explains fundamental mechanics. They said the game is easy to learn, especially for those with existing video game experience.

Because pinball is analog, it is uniquely physical. Cabinets give several warnings when they are moved before ending the game completely. Player Jonathan Duncan said this allows savvy players to ration their penalties, pushing cabinets to redirect doomed balls.

“In an increasingly digital world, we're hitting a metal ball with flippers across a play field,” said Walton. “I speak for some people when I say you're drawn to that sense of physicality.”

Competitors have to get out in public to practice. Buying a machine is unaffordable for most, Duncan said, and virtual recreations aren’t a suitable alternative. Fortunately, Walton said there are machines scattered across Eugene, with Pinball Map providing a detailed online list.

Sowles believes there is a cabinet here for everyone, with different rules, pacing and pop culture themes. They said the local scene is unique, and everyone should take advantage of it.

“A lot of people come brand new to Eugene and disconnected from their support systems,” Sowles said. “And there is a wonderful community here, ready for the taking.”

Playoffs for the Emerald City Pinball League start Nov. 7 at Blairally. Season 11 will begin in February 2023. A detailed schedule and organizer contact information is accessible online.