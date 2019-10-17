As a student, dining out can be expensive. Every once in a while, you need a break from ramen noodles and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Here’s a list of the best places in Eugene to dine out on a budget.
Hanzo Sushi - 1341 Patterson St.
Located only a short walk away from campus, Hanzo sushi is a classic sushi belt restaurant with plates ranging from $1.50 to $4. During their happy hour, which is from 5-7 p.m. Every day of the week, all plates on the belt and most of the plates you order are only $1.95. While this might not seem like a great deal, their $4 plates will fill you up in a hurry, making for a cheap and healthy dinner out.
Sushi Island - 3215 W 11th Ave, Eugene
Sushi Island isn’t for those without a car, as it’s located four miles off campus. For those who do drive, their lunch happy hour is a great deal. Sushi Island is another track sushi joint that has a happy hour from 2-4 p.m. every day. The plates generally range from $2 to $3.75, but during happy hour, they’re all $2 apiece.
Sushi Seoul - 30 E Broadway, Eugene
Sushi Seoul is a bit higher-end than track sushi, but if you’re looking for high quality sushi on a budget, this is your go-to. Happy hours are on Monday-Saturday from 3-5 p.m. and 9 p.m.-close (12 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 p.m. every other day). Since it’s located in downtown, it’s the perfect option for a late night out on the town with friends before a quick stop at VooDoo Doughnut.
Subo Sushi Burritos - 2568 Willamette St, Eugene
Sushi Burritos are a little more on the pricey side, but they’re a unique experience that every student should give a try while in Eugene. From 3-5 p.m. every day, you can get a $1 off any sushi burrito or bowl. They have two locations, with a restaurant a short distance from campus and a food truck west of campus.
Falling Sky Pizzeria - Bottom of the EMU location
With a super convenient location on the lower floor of the EMU, the Falling Sky Pizzeria is a great place for students close to campus. For one hour before closing, the pizzeria on campus has a buy one get one deal on slices of pizza every night. In addition, 4-6 p.m. and 10-11 p.m., every slice and beer is a $1 off.
Applebees - 2300 W 11th Ave, Eugene and 3026 Gateway St, Springfield
Even though it’s a chain, Applebee’s still has great deals. From 3-6 p.m. and 9 p.m.-close every night, they offer half-price appetizers such as chicken wonton tacos, mozzarella sticks, buffalo wings and others. In addition, for those over 21, they also have a $1 “Vampire” rum drink for the rest of October.