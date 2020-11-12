Supergiant Games’ “Hades” is a roguelike action game which released in September, following two years of early access. A roguelike, for those who aren’t familiar, is a type of game characterized by repeatedly going through procedurally generated levels with the expectation that you will most certainly die time and time again, all while trying to get to the end of the game.
In “Hades,” gamers play as Zagreus, Prince of the Underworld and son of the Greek god Hades. Unlike those surrounding him in the underworld, Zagreus feels out of place and uncomfortable, similar to how many teenagers may feel when they discover who they are outside familial relationships. To branch out, Zagreus decides he must escape the Underworld and make it to Mount Olympus to spend his life with the Gods, who he was never allowed to know under the controlling fist of his father.
What stands out about “Hades” compared to so many other roguelikes is that the game remembers your progress when you die. You’ll respawn at your father's home, characters will comment on the progress you’ve made and make fun of you for dying at the hands of a simple early-game enemy. Relationships also become more terse after fighting the same character over and over again. Despite all of this, Zagreus’ hope to continue his journey never diminishes.
Though the goal of the game changes throughout Zagreus’ story, the true ending eventually allows him to meet his goal. We quickly learn, however, that meeting his goal isn’t enough. He has to do it all again. And again. And again until he’s done it 10 times and the game finally finishes.
This story is an incredibly harsh reminder that even when you do break out of hell, you often have to begin your journey again. Many of us experience the repeated cycle of mental health issues, reliving the moments that make us most anxious, or struggling to break out of depression. While the game has many good things going for it, the way that it forces you to reckon with your own mind can be daunting. This is exactly why despite all of the incredible things about “Hades” — the exciting combat, the beautiful art — it can feel like being trapped in your own cycle of anguish.
None of this is necessarily the game’s fault, and if you are a fan of fast-paced action-packed games full of color and life, you absolutely should play “Hades.” If, however, you do face the struggles described above, the experience might be less than appealing. Maybe that won’t always be the case, and maybe you’re able to separate games from your own personal challenges. For those of us who aren’t able to make that separation, much like Zagreus, coming back later might not be such a bad thing either.