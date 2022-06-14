When you hit the road on your way to the mountains or embark on an intense hiking adventure, preparation in accordance with the environment is critical. Typically that means dressing for the occasion. Thick puffy jackets, waterproof materials, fleece pullovers and other element-braving pieces are important to take on extreme conditions, but they are also the focus of a rising fashion movement.

This utilitarian approach to outerwear became the foundation of a relatively new trend in everyday fashion — gorpcore. Named after the colloquial term for trail mix — good ol’ raisins and peanuts — gorpcore encompasses a style that focuses on functional gear that is made for and inspired by the outdoors.

The emerging style has transformed the practical attire of a die-hard hiker and repurposed the look for an everyday, mainstream style — whether or not you actually plan on trudging through the steep paths of a wet forest.

Brands like Patagonia and The North Face, which specialize in gorpcore products, have always catered to a demographic of adventurous go-getters, or people who find their place in the thick of the woods or down the slopes of a snowy mountain. Gorpcore allows this outdoor style’s original niche to be accessed by a broader consumer base that uses outdoor gear as casual streetwear.

Gorpcore is defined by many key pieces strongly associated with the outdoors and weather protection. Here’s how you can build your own gorpcore fit ready for the elements.

Base layering

The first piece to an outdoor style is a loose, comfortable base layer. A typical gorpcore base could be a t-shirt or long sleeve, but it is specifically distinguished by its breathability and comfortable feel against the skin. The lightweight design, often made of water-wicking fabrics, is made to be worn with extra layers added on top.

Fleece mid-layer

On top of the base layer comes the mid-layer pullover which, for the gorpcore aesthetic, commonly consists of soft fleece material to retain body heat. Often featuring a full or quarter zip or snap-on buttons, the fleece mid-layer is one of the most important staples to the gorpcore style. Vests are also common for mid-layer options.

Wide-legged pants

Pants associated with the gorpcore aesthetic are most often wide-legged and straight cut, providing for extra space and breathability for active movement. Adding to the utilitarian style, these hiking-style pants are often made of lightweight and water-repellent materials and include extra cargo pockets. Gorpcore pants can also have several cinching cords for on-the-go fitting customization, which can save you from coming back to your car with soaking wet socks. Weather durability and functional components make the pants a key element in your gorpcore look.

Rain jacket or puffer

If any piece of the gorpcore style makes the biggest statement, it’s the rain or puffer jacket. As the last main layer over your fit, the jacket provides element-braving protection with waterproof fabrics and crosshatching materials that prevent tears and rips. Rain jackets are highly versatile; they can be worn in warmer weather or cold, precipitous environments. They also usually come in bright, solid and sometimes neon colors, which is a major aspect of the gorpcore aesthetic. Adding that final top layer with a solid vibrant color, anything from highlighter orange to deep violet, is what gives gorpcore its pop and eye-catching appeal. Nike’s revamped ACG collection is the cornerstone of gorpcore-inspired clothing with a major emphasis on highly-saturated color palettes.

Socks

While socks might not seem like they play a role in gorpcore — or rather any fashion style — they act as another piece of clothing that can add an additional layer of comfort and color. Thermal socks can be emphasized in outerwear for their ability to keep your feet warm or to wick away moisture from dripping into your shoes. Aside from the functional needs of moisture-wicking and warmth, socks provide an extra layer of personalization for your outfits. Coordinate your fit to show the world that not only are you prepared for a spontaneous hike but also that you’ll look good while doing it.

Beanie

Beanie hats also act as an extra accessory to top off your full gorpcore outfit. Like the jacket, fleece mid-layer or pants, beanies can add a complementary color to your outfit’s primary color scheme. Many outdoor brands offer beanies in virtually all colors.

Bags

To really complete the full gorpcore look, bags and backpacks are essential. Used heavily for hiking and — obviously — backpacking, backpacks and bags are functional and ever-present in nearly all outdoor activities. Copping a large bag with zippers and hidden pockets can add an extra level of flex to a fully fledged gorpcore look.

Gorpcore brings nature and a niche hiking style to a streetwear appeal, with specific outdoor-related aesthetics such as heavy layering, loose and comfortable fitting, quality materials, durability, functionality, cinching and bold colors. Time to make REI your new shopping home and dress ready for all conditions.