If this was a normal July, eccentrically-dressed crowds would be swarming into Veneta, Oregon for the Oregon Country Fair. Instead, this year’s fairgoers are attending from their laptops; due to Covid-19, the art and music festival has moved online. Through the OCF’s website on July 10, 11 and 12, participants can access a 3D virtual fair, live-streamed performances, talks on diversity, and an online artisan marketplace. The event is free, with only an internet connection required.
The decision to move the fair online was simple, OCF Executive Director Wally Bomgaars said. With the coronavirus knocking any large gatherings off the table, the OCF community wanted an alternative event. “We were instantly getting phone calls from other organizations,” Operations Manager Crystalyn Frank said. “It was: ‘What should we do and how can we help?’”
Fueled by volunteer power, the OCF created a virtual fair experience with three primary ways to engage. On the home page, participants can access content by clicking on links, like a traditional website. The Peach Pit map, a 2D representation of the fair, lets users pan around, visit stages and booths and zoom in on certain locations to view pictures and videos from the area.
The most immersive way to attend the fair is the Fair in the Clouds 3D Experience. The OCF’s digital “m8trix” crew created this three dimensional version of the Veneta property, complete with winding pathways and the Long Tom River. Participants can use avatars to wander the fair paths and 3D special audio allows them to speak with others; the closer the avatars get, the louder the sound will be.
Chris Calef, a m8trix volunteer, wanted to replicate the social aspect of the fair: “The ability to run into people and to talk to them and just have some randomness,” he told the Register-Guard. “We call it fair magic when you see people you don’t expect to see.”
In the virtual fair, artisans share their work, providing website links or Etsy stores for people to shop in. Tip jars let audience members contribute to performers and speakers. “The pandemic has hit crafters and performers very extremely and so we want to support them in as many ways as possible,” Frank said.
One obstacle the OCF faces this year is funding. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, it relies on the annual three-day fair as its primary fundraiser. This year’s event has no budget, said Frank. Dedicated volunteers, bands that offered to play for free and recordings from past years have made it possible. The OCF website also hosts a donation drive and merchandise fundraiser to support the fair.
Despite this, Frank and Bomgaars agree going virtual has an upside: a free, online event is more accessible to volunteers and attendees. It could also serve as a catalyst for future opportunities as people get more comfortable interacting virtually. “This does open up a lot of options for us in communicating and connecting with the fair family year round,” Frank said.
Like many 2020 events, the OCF has shifted form to accommodate social distancing. The 51st Oregon Country Fair diverges from tradition in some ways, but its continuing spirit of creativity and community has carried it through.