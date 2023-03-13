Kristine Mushkevych, a Ukrainian tradition-keeper residing in Beaverton, led a Pysanka — Ukrainian Easter egg painting — event in the Museum of Natural and Cultural History on Sunday, March 5. Attendees learned about the history and symbolism of Pysanky and had the opportunity to view the process through Mushkevych’s demonstration.

Mushkevych used a kistka, a wax pen, to draw on the egg. Between each wax application she dipped the egg in a bowl with colored dye. She repeated the step several times with different colors. Mushkevych then used a small white candle to melt the wax off and reveal the design. At that moment several attendees whispered words of amazement, one saying “oh my God, this is magic.” The room filled with applause as Mushkevych smiled.

Pysanka is a traditional form of egg painting that is specific to Ukrainian culture. Its symbolism and meaning varies from egg painting seen in other cultures. Mushkevych said many decorated eggs used in South Africa were used for utilitarian purposes, such as storing water. However, Pysanky are viewed by some as a “gift of life.”

During the Soviet era, when Ukraine was part of the USSR, Russia banned practices relating to Ukrainian culture. Mushkevych said that during that 70-year period only one book was written about Pysanky in Ukraine and all of its exhibitions closed off.

It wasn’t until 1991, when Ukraine gained its independence, that the practice of Pysanky was revived. According to Mushkevych, with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, those living in Russian-occupied territories face restrictions on their culture similar to those seen during the Soviet Times.

“This art was almost wiped out,” Mushkevych said about Pusanky practice during the Soviet times. “People were not allowed to practice art and that's what Russia is still trying to do.”

Iryna Stavynska, a student pursuing a master’s degree in folklore at the University of Oregon and one of the event organizers, was born in Ukraine in 1994. While she always lived in Ukraine as an independent country, she experienced internal colonization. According to “Internal Colonization” by Alexander Etkind, a historian and cultural scientist, this concept refers to “culture-specific domination” within a nation’s borders. Stavysnka said Russian propaganda presented Russian culture as superior and Ukrainian culture as inferior.

“Putin and Russia want to destroy our lives. They want to rob us of everything that's dear to us on every possible level,” Stavynska said.

Before the war, Stavynska didn’t consistently speak Ukrainian, due to the Internal Colonization she experienced. However, today she takes great pride in her culture. Even when visiting Ukraine in September, she said she’s seen a resurgence in others celebrating their traditions and heritage.

“Our culture is finally a symbol of persistence and strength and freedom, as opposed to the image that was imposed on us by Russia,” Stavynska said.

Currently residing in Oregon, Stavynska felt hopeless not knowing how to aid Ukrainian efforts. After being inspired by other initiatives, she collaborated with the Oregon Folklife Network to bring the Pysanky event to life. The Oregon Folklife Network is the state’s designated folk and tradition program.

The event ended with a call to action. Mushkevych urged attendees to come to Ukrainian events, write to their representatives and support the Ukrainian Foundation, which aids Ukrainian refugees and sends food and medical supplies to Ukraine.

“I feel like it's one of the boldest things that we can do as Ukrainians right now is to continue [to] practice our art and our culture,” Stavynska said.

Through the event Stavynska and Muchkevych hoped to educate the community about Pusynky, Ukrainian culture and the current war efforts. Stavynska said participating in art such as Pysanky is a way to support Ukraine.

“By doing this art, you support Ukraine,” Stavynska said. “And by coming to events like this, you support the effort of decolonization.”

As part of Stavynska’s work, three other Ukrainian artists will be presenting their work on University of Oregon’s Campus. The Museum of Natural and Cultural History will host a Ukrainian weaving event on April 8, and the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art will host events on the art of Petrykyivka on April 15 and art and Ukrainian resistance on April 23.