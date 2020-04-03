In the midst of a global semi-lockdown, art is flourishing online. Digital art museums, streamed performances and full exhibits available for viewing. This new age of what many are calling “Quarantine Culture” has drastically changed the face of sharing and experiencing art.
Digital tours of global museums
There are currently over 1,200 museums across the world that have moved to virtual access. Museums of every genre are opening their virtual doors and offering an inside look into their exhibitions.
Touring the Louvre now only requires a computer and internet access as the museum has turned four of their exhibits into full virtual tours that allow participants to digitally peruse the exhibit, pausing to view each piece and read its description.
The Smithsonian is offering an in depth tour of the entire National Museum of Natural History including all current exhibits, past exhibits and garden tours.
Tutorials and competitions to spark personal creativity
Bob Ross rose into fame through his artistic talent and positive demeanor in his television show “The Joy of Painting.” Throughout all 31 seasons, Ross delivers heartwarming tutorials to around 1,000 different mystical nature paintings. With encouraging words, groovy 80s jazz music and detailed step by step instructions on how to create the painting yourself, it is educational and uplifting.
The Getty Museum is urging people to get creative in a more playful way. Across its social media platforms, the Getty is asking people to recreate famous art pieces using common household items. One of the more popular pieces that the Getty reposted is a rendition of “Madonna and Child” in which the participant dressed as Madonna and used her french bulldog as the child. The rules can be found on the Getty’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Artistic performances online
Marquee TV is an online streaming service that hosts hundreds of ballets, operas, contemporary dance pieces, theatre and documentaries from around the world. Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the ballet A Swan’s Lake and a rendition of the famous opera Die Walküre are just a few available for viewing on Marquee. The best part: they’re currently offering a 30 day free trial to make viewing more accessible.
The artistic and cultural center 92nd street Y or 92Y has pivoted their focus to digital despite the fact that their program thrives upon in person classes and events. The New York City based center is offering all of their classes online. Some are pricier than others, but the online platform removes distance as a barrier. The archives are also chock-full of informational videos covering arts, culture, science, education, health, comedy, fitness, parenting, concerts, dance performances and so many other topics. These videos are free and readily available for all to enjoy.
Quarantine Art Clubs
Since the beginning of this pandemic, online art centered clubs for artists of all skills levels have been popping up all over social media. Portland based artist Sarah Beth Morgan introduced a five day challenge with a different prompt for each day called #Drawingfromadistance. Many participated in the hashtag and the artist offered her own interpretation and example piece for each prompt.
Artist Carson Ellis started an art club that offers day by day art assignments on his Instagram. Currently they are on day 14, but new assignments are posted every week day and because self-quarantine is indefinite, so is his challenge.
With each new day of quarantine, art is managing to adapt with the times and has reached global audiences regardless of the circumstances and situations the world is currently in.