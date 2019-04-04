Music brings people together. Whether it’s at a concert or in a conversation, music can connect any two people. If you come from a place like Los Angeles or Portland, it may not seem like there are many opportunities for live music in Eugene. We get some big concerts, but it seems like you have to commute to Portland to catch most of the well-known shows.
But what Eugene lacks in high-profile concerts, it makes up for in community. There is a thriving music scene here. Whether you want to get involved in music as a career or just for fun, there are many opportunities for students on campus and around town.
Here are some of the best ways to get involved in the local music scene:
Since 1993, KWVA has been the University of Oregon’s campus radio station, broadcasting music you can’t hear anywhere else. Once nestled in a renovated women’s bathroom, KWVA has since moved to the basement of the Erb Memorial Union, where it occupies a much larger space. With five recording studios and DJs who play music from jazz to electronic and everything in between, KWVA has something to offer for everyone.
How to get involved:
Stop by the station and pick up a DJ application. KWVA is located on the ground floor of the EMU next to Falling Sky Pizza and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are also opportunities for news and sports broadcasting. Visit kwvaradio.org for more information.
The Music Industry Collective, known more commonly as The MIC, is a club for students looking to get involved with the music industry in various ways. There are meetings several times a term that range from professional guest speakers to more social events like karaoke and trivia. The MIC is a great place for anyone who wants to pursue a career in the music industry or who just wants to hang out with other people who like music.
How to get involved:
Check out Theuomic.com for upcoming events, as well as @theuomic on Instagram or Facebook. Meetings are usually in Lillis 212 on Thursdays at 6 p.m. The next one is on April 11 with Pickathon Co-Owner Ned Failing.
WOW Hall is a nonprofit, all-ages venue in Eugene. Anyone can become a volunteer, and it is a great way to get experience working in live music. Volunteers can stamp hands at the door, do security shifts and help out around the venue. If you volunteer for half of a show, you can attend the other half for free. Who doesn’t love free music and helping out the community?
How to get involved:
The next volunteer orientation is on Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. All you have to do is show up.
The University of Oregon Music and Concerts Team hosts three concerts a year. They brought Mild High Club in October and Duckwrth in February. This spring, they will be hosting the annual Willamette Valley Music Festival on May 18. Any student can volunteer at their festival and concerts. They will also be hiring for a few team positions in the spring.
How to get involved:
Follow @uoconcerts on Instagram for updates on any concerts and festivals and email [email protected] for more information.
Sprout City Studios is a recording studio in Eugene. Whether you are an artist and want to record your music or you want to learn how to record music for other people, Sprout City has opportunities for you. They offer classes to people who want to learn about sound and technology.
How to get involved:
All information on how to get involved can be found at www.sproutcity.com.
If you’re stuck in a rut and not getting involved, step out of your comfort zone to try any of these organizations. Not only will you learn a lot, but you might find a community along the way.