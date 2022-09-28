Throughout my time in Eugene, I’ve eaten at my fair share of restaurants. However, there’s nothing quite like eating at a food truck. I love standing in line as the mouth watering aromas whirl from the truck and into the air, making me excited to receive my food.

One of my favorite things about Eugene is the multitude of vibrant and delicious food trucks parked around the city. After eating my way through Eugene, here are some of my favorite food trucks:

Chai Thai

This food truck serves deliciously authentic, fresh and healthy Thai cuisine. Located on 44 East 7th Ave and 4097 West 11th Ave, the restaurant offers a wide range of tasty options from appetizers and salads to noodle and curry dishes.

Chaiyo Thai is affordable and I always feel like I’m getting my money's worth of food. Price and quantity of food is something I always pay attention to when I order from a food truck, and Chaiyo exceeds my expectations every time. Working with such limited space in their kitchen, it’s a real feat that they’re able to create meals that are so tasty every time.

Some of my favorite things to order from Chaiyo are their crispy vegan spring rolls, potstickers and their yellow curry with chicken. One thing I love about Chaiyo is how cheap it is to add protein to any dish. Almost any addition added to the dish is going to be $1, which keeps the price affordable.

Raymundo’s Family Taqueria

Another food truck I am quite fond of is Raymundo’s Family Taqueria. Raymundo’s, located on 90330 Hwy 99 North and 2025 Franklin Blvd, serves up delicious Mexican food that hits the spot everytime. I’m lucky enough to live very close to one of their locations, and I can walk half a block to grab some of my menu favorites.

My go-to meal at Raymundo’s is always the taco locos. These tacos are absolutely insane with a grilled cheese corn tortilla topped with steak, cilantro, onion and amazing loco salsa. Some of my other favorite menu items are nachos and quesadillas, which are decent sized meals that are incredibly inexpensive. I’ve definitely shared a plate of nachos more than once and am always left satisfied and full.

Lani Moku Grill

Now, my all time favorite food truck is without a doubt, Lani Moku Grill. It can be found at the Beergarden, located at 777 W Sixth Ave. This particular truck has won food truck of the year from 2017-2019, and I can easily believe why with its delicious flavors. One of my favorite things to order from this food truck is the garlic shrimp tacos. When I say I eat this every time, I mean it. The shrimp are fried to absolute perfection, and the Asian sesame slaw that they top off the tacos with is the perfect balance to the meal.

Some of its other great menu items are the garlic chicken, teriyaki chicken and the kalua pig sliders, which comes with three Hawaiian sweet rolls topped with kalua pig and the amazing slaw. If you ever visit the Beergarden or PublicHouse, I highly recommend stopping at this food truck and giving its mouthwatering menu a try!

Rackhouse BBQ

Lastly, and certainly not least, is Rackhouse BBQ, located at Oakshire brewing Public House. If you’re looking for BBQ that won’t disappoint, look no further. Its menu ranges from smokey ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, piggyback mac and cheese and the loaded fries. One of my favorite things to order is the loaded fries meal. I love having the option to add whatever toppings I want to my fries, and they always turn out tasting amazing.

Additionally, this food truck has seasonal specials going on and are currently offering pumpkin spice sweet potato fries for the fall, which are so tasty and get me in the perfect spirit of Autumn.

I encourage everyone to go visit these food trucks, and I assure you’ll fall in love with them like I have.