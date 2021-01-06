While it’s no secret that we’re in some pretty uncertain times, one thing that we can always count on are new video game releases, new ports and some exciting game conferences. To kick off the year, here’s a list of games to look forward to in the upcoming months. There are quite a few games without release dates yet, so don’t be surprised if some other big hitters still come our way with events like E3 and The Game Awards.
Hitman 3
Release date: Jan. 20
IO Interactive’s Hitman series reboot has stolen the hearts of stealth game fans ever since the first in the new trilogy came out in 2016. In Hitman 3, you can play as Agent 47 as he comes to the conclusion of his story all whilst finding unique costumes and take-downs to neutralize your targets in Berlin, Dubai and many more unannounced locations.
It Takes Two
Release date: March 26
It Takes Two is a co-op adventure game made by the creators of A Way Out and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Hazelight’s new game is a two-player platformer focused on bringing the two playable characters, a married couple whose relationship seems to be on its last breath, closer together. Last month’s trailer showcases the game as having a mixture of whimsical dialogue and fun, enticing combat.
Deathloop
Release date: May 21
Arkane Studios is a developer who is known for their innovative single-player stories and gameplay. As the creators of games such as Dishonored and Prey, you can be sure to expect something new and exciting whenever they release a new title and Deathloop seems to be exactly that. A mix between the gameplay mechanics that they’ve developed over the years and entirely new ideas, Deathloop has you play single-player as Colt, an assassin who has to keep reliving a time loop and taking out his targets before the clock strikes midnight and the night is started over again. What makes this game so interesting is that in multiplayer you play as Julianna, an assassin sent to stop Colt from completing his mission in a random player’s game.
Resident Evil Village
Release date: Sometime in 2021
Fans of the Resident Evil franchise generally lean towards one of two paths the series has taken since its beginnings in 1996; they tend to either love the horror aspects found in 1, 2 and 7, or they find themselves head over heels for the more action packed Resident Evil 4. While of course there’s an overlap of enjoyment for many players, there has never really been an overlap of genres in the series itself. Resident Evil Village seems to be exactly that. Following the story of Resident Evil 7 and mixing it with Resident Evil 4 themes may be the perfect mix of horror and fast-paced game play that fans have been waiting so long for.
God of War: Ragnarok
Release date: Sometime in 2021
2018’s God of War is what the creator Cory Balrog calls a “reimagining” of the long-running franchise, and a reimagining seemed to be exactly what the series needed. Taking itself more seriously than the earlier games, God of War 2018 focuses on the relationship between series protagonist Kratos and his son, Atreus, and what it means to be a father. Winning a handful of Game of the Year awards in the year it was released, it's no wonder that despite there not yet being much information about the next installment, fans across the board are foaming at the mouth for God of War: Ragnarok. In 2018, we got incredible combat, excellent graphics and relationships that pull at the heartstrings, and fans can’t wait to see how Ragnarok can top its companion game.