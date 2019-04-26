As the Army of the Dead march on Winterfell, Sarah, Jason and Jake catch all the feels while the characters prepare for their last night alive. Listen as our GoT team recounts episode two and prepare themselves for the craziness of episode three and the battle for Winterfell.
Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced this podcast, and Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies edited. Music is "Dark Dramatic Music" by Mattia Cupelli (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmze94PKflY), modified under a free-to-use license (https://gum.co/tUKtR).