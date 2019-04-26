Arts and culture podcast logo

(Regan Nelson/Emerald)

 (Regan Nelson/Emerald)

As the Army of the Dead march on Winterfell, Sarah, Jason and Jake catch all the feels while the characters prepare for their last night alive. Listen as our GoT team recounts episode two and prepare themselves for the craziness of episode three and the battle for Winterfell.

Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced this podcast, and Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies edited. Music is "Dark Dramatic Music" by Mattia Cupelli (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmze94PKflY), modified under a free-to-use license (https://gum.co/tUKtR).

Sneakerhead and runner. Engagement Editor. Size 8.5.

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

Opinion Editor

I love opinions. Tell me yours.

Sararosa Davies is the associate podcast editor at the Emerald and has been on staff since her freshman year. She focuses on Arts & Culture podcasts and produces the Emerald Recommends series. Sararosa loves hummus, music and weird theatre.

Podcast Editor

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

