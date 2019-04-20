Arts and culture podcast logo

"I'm a slut for 'Game of Thrones.'"

The wait is over, and season 8 of "Game of Thrones" is finally here. Photo Editor Sarah Northrop, Opinion Editor Jason Bibeau and Engagement Editor Jake Willard sit down to discuss the biggest plot points they noticed in the season 8 premier and share their reactions. They also break down some theories and memes — you can't forget about the memes. (Also, SPOILER ALERT.)

Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "Dark Dramatic Music" by Mattia Cupelli, modified under a free-to-use license.

Photo Editor

Sarah is the photo editor of the Daily Emerald. She is well-versed in photography, feature writing and all things visual tempo. Sarah shoots almost every type of subject and specializes in concert photography and photojournalism.

Opinion Editor

I love opinions. Tell me yours.

Sneakerhead and runner. Engagement Editor. Size 8.5.

Podcast Editor

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

