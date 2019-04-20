"I'm a slut for 'Game of Thrones.'"
The wait is over, and season 8 of "Game of Thrones" is finally here. Photo Editor Sarah Northrop, Opinion Editor Jason Bibeau and Engagement Editor Jake Willard sit down to discuss the biggest plot points they noticed in the season 8 premier and share their reactions. They also break down some theories and memes — you can't forget about the memes. (Also, SPOILER ALERT.)
Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "Dark Dramatic Music" by Mattia Cupelli, modified under a free-to-use license.