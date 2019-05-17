The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones was an emotional roller coaster. Our Sarah Northrop and Jake Willard were joined by Jason Bibeau to break down the episode. It all leads to the final episode this Sunday, and none of us are ready for it to end.
Check out the rest of our 'Game of Thrones' podcasts here.
---
Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced this podcast, and Associate Podcast Editor Sararosa Davies edited. Music is "Dark Dramatic Music" by Mattia Cupelli, modified under a free-to-use license.