In the bright sunlight room of Adell McMillan Gallery artists and friends gather to take in the work of a whole term. Twelve students in the advanced photography class show off their final projects. Ranging from work in digital, film and graphic design the artists chat with attendees of the exhibit's reception about the work. “Medium Inconvenience” showcases the projects of open-minded students that all want to share their perspectives with the viewer.

The advanced photography class was an encouraging, open-ended endeavor for the students;they could create whatever they wanted for the final. This led to a diverse set of perspectives within each frame.

“This is the most passionate class I’ve ever been in,”said senior Thea Owens. “Everybody is amazing and cares so much about the work. I’m more excited to see everyone else's work other than my own.”

Through discussions in class and at the reception, the students learned to critique their art to make it the best possible. Owens's work, titled “Stills!,” was taken from an 80s handheld video handycam stills that she has explored in the past. Their vintage digital fuzz adds to the greens of moss and the waves of water.

The freedom to express whatever they wanted was a nice contrast for the hardworking students. “It was a nice way of combating the burnout I had from my thesis and creative projects,” said fourth-year Bailey Lemkau. Lemkau’s work, “Unexpected Expectations,” explored the accidents of life through her Ansco Viking Fold-out Camera. Light leaks hit some parts of the film, adding to the shining nature of the spring season she captured. In one piece of a bushel of flowers a light leak from a hole in the camera spreads over the top of the image.

Through the help of professor Ron Jude, many felt comfortable sharing their work in the classroom.

“To have the opportunity and a professor who recognized my skill and encouraged me to keep pursuing photography,” said senior sociology major Olivia Croocker.“That’s why I did it and I’m really happy with the class. We are kind of a little family.”

This helped many explore skills in photography and self-expression. Crooker’s work, titled “Blue Rose,” explored the heavy topic of self-image in the social media age through film photography. In her large piece of her lounging in bed as chemical warps from the dark room process create a ghost like effect.

For senior journalism major Hanlin Wang it was an opportunity to work on his storytelling skills through his photos. Wang’s photographs, titled “Situational Awareness,” explore homelessness through the people in safe shelters in Eugene. Images of people living and gardening in the communal space show off how they spend their time in the shelter.

“Because those populations don’t get a lot of attention to who they really are, that’s why I wanted to focus on them and use the text part to tell their story,” said Wang.

Up close to the people on the street sophomore Reece Arenz captured moments of human life in “Character.”

“I was trying to catch their body language and personal characteristics, whatever it is so when you look at that person you may feel what they are feeling,” said Arenz. The people that he photographed showed off their personalities in a quick snapshot.

“When you take a picture the world outside the frame doesn’t exist. So if you take a picture of something universal you could be anywhere,” said senior Jessica Bolden. Boldens' work is mismatched puzzle pieces of the sky. Bolden, who is part of the comics program and is an illustrator, wanted to explore the sky that is always above our heads.

With many other amazing students in the program, there are plenty of techniques that could inspire the viewers.

“The diversity of the work is so broad that I hope people will be encouraged to try something they may be apprehensive about or not know how to do,” said junior Jamie McDonald.

Mcdonalds' work, “# Chair,” shows us the plastic chairs that can be found all around Eugene. Whether outside of someone's house or by a church, no chair was safe in the collection of an American staple.

“Medium Inconvenience” will continue to be in the Adell McMillan Gallery till June 9. Visit and soak in the creativity of UO students.