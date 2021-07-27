There was once a time when it would be normal to skip out on shows. Too tired, too hungover or too broke for a $30 ticket. Those days are over, far over. Here's the hottest stuff on the roster that's coming through the PNW in the upcoming months. Be there or be square — and no one digs a square.
Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li on September 24 at Eugene’s historic WOW Hall
Michelle Zauner, better known by the title of her solo project, Japanese Breakfast, has been doing huge things as of late. Aside from her album “Jubilee,” which dropped on June 4, she just published an autobiography titled “Crying in H Mart.” Born in Seoul, Korea, Zauner and her family moved to Eugene, Oregon when she was 9 months old. She talks about growing up here as an Asian American in this ultra personal novel. Come on down and listen to the music of a true local with a big heart for our city.
Andy Shauf on September 25 at Sessions Music Hall in Eugene
This. Will. Be. Amazing. Andy Shauf carries a classically PNW sound despite being from Saskatchewan, Canada, and his work is the perfect music for Eugene living. For both heartaches and summer days, his music sets the scene just as much as the green of the trees around here. Go catch him at the intimate venue of Sessions Music Hall downtown.
Omar Apollo on October 15 at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom in Portland
Catch this Spanish sweetheart up in PDX this October and feel your heart melt while you dance it out at The Crystal Ballroom. This artist has broken the on-the-rise seal and has blown up within the last year or so. Make this show one to tell your grandbabies about when he reaches legend status.
Portugal. The Man on October 16 at The Cuthbert Amphitheater in Eugene
The Lords of Portland, Portugal. The Man, will be coming to Eugene on October 16 for a show at the Cuthbert Amphitheater — and this gig is going to be insane. Its latest album “Woodstock” left us feeling it still, and now we have a chance to see it happen in person. These local legends are also quite the activists and run a foundation focused on human rights called The PTM Foundation. It’s a show staple for the band to bring an Indigenous person on stage, who is from the land where the show is taking place, to give a land acknowledgement to the audience before the music begins. Support not only the scene in our area, but learn something about the land and native voices as well at this show.
Phish on October 19-20 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene
In a classic Eugene Vein, make it out to see Phish jam it up in our corner of the world for what’s laid out to be quite the show. Grab your favorite friends who know how to boogie and get mellow with this classic band while you’ve got the chance.
TV Girl on December 9 at WOW Hall in Eugene
Talk about long overdue, TV Girl was set to come up to Eugene last spring, but things got delayed for reasons I need not disclose. The saying “better late than never” has never rang more true. Catch TV Girl this December at everyone’s favorite spot, The WOW Hall.
The Backseat Lovers on December 14 at The Doug Fir Lodge in Portland
A few years back, The Backseat Lovers rocked our socks off in a Eugene backyard with some of our local favorites, and the band is coming back this way to do it again — not at a house show this time, but at a venue up in Portland. Go dance the cold of December away to “Kilby Girl” with your best buds and make a Portland trip out of it.
Still Woozy on February 27 at McDonald Theatre in Eugene
NorCal native Still Woozy is coming up to our own backyard and playing at the McDonald Theatre downtown this upcoming February. It’ll surely be a show you don’t want to miss. It's walkable from the dorms or from your rental, and I bet you’ll see familiar faces there, too. See you there!