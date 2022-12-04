The annual anti-stress ritual rant is an integral element of any finals week. Student counselors, professors and parent figures alike band together to preach a regimen of exercise, meditation and outdoor activities for the guaranteed result of a stress-free education. For most, this generic routine of coping mechanisms is of little help. Instead, here are five unique and specific stress reducing activities to add to your monthly calendar that will hopefully make this finals season a bit more manageable.

Visit the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

Unknown to many is University of Oregon’s best free resource for stress reduction: The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. Other than being a generally pleasant experience, looking at art is a proven stress reducer.

“Being at the JSMA brings my stress levels way down,” Tanner Ringo, JSMA employee and junior at UO, said. “It’s kind of like a pause, you just put your earbuds in and get some sensory stimulation to take your mind off of whatever is stressing you out. I don’t even know much about art, but it’s still very easy for me to get wrapped up in it.”

For those looking to reap the benefits, the Museum is open Wednesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to all UO students with a valid student ID.

Take a Yoga Class at the UO Recreation Center

Yoga and meditation are among the first six bullet points that appear when one searches “how to reduce stress” on Google. “Paying attention to your breathing and how your body feels is super important in relieving stress,” Megan Tuleya, junior at UO, said. “Yoga and even sometimes just stretching outside a formal class is a great way to do movement that’s not vigorous and is focused on what you’re feeling. It’s a peaceful routine that sets aside time to intentionally connect with how I’m feeling both physically and mentally and just sort of sit with it.”

UO offers a variety of different yoga classes at the student recreation center. From beginner level meditation and flow classes to more advanced Vinyasa flow, students of all skill sets can get involved. To participate in a class one must have a Group X Fitness pass, available for purchase to all students for $50 a term. The group fitness class schedule can be found on the recreation center’s website. However, students can practice yoga for free at the recreation center or from the comfort of their own home by taking any of the vast variety of classes offered on Youtube.

Go for a podcast walk

A personal favorite stress reducer, free and available for your disposal 24/7, is a walk around Eugene with a good podcast. Previously discussed were the stress relieving benefits of being outdoors and getting physically active, but more integral to this activity is the distraction of getting lost in a story. For those unsure what to listen to, “This American Life” is a free podcast that has a pretty much guaranteed ‘get lost in the story’ effect. Each episode has two to three different stories that align under a weekly theme or question and incorporate a diverse selection of American perspectives and experiences. One must also note that the podcast walk procedure is most effective when performed in a new surrounding — an unfamiliar neighborhood or park — and unblemished by notifications. Added bonus, you will likely run into a friendly outdoor cat along the route, petting is encouraged for optimal results.

Watch Rhododendron, DR/UNK, Gossip and Candy Picnic play at WOW Hall

Navigating stress after finals is just as important as during. All of that pent up energy needs somewhere to go. Music shows are a great option for blowing off some steam and the Eugene band scene is unmatched by any other college town. UO has dug into the potential of many up and coming groups by sponsoring and hosting concerts. This month, WOW Hall will be showcasing Rhododendron, DR/UNK, Gossip and Candy Picnic. Showgoers cite concerts and house shows as an essential part of how they unwind from a stressful week.

“There is nothing more childlike, and simplistic and purely joyful than just letting go, dancing and listening to music,” Noah Jamieson, DJ and senior at UO said. “Shows are like their own little world. It’s a place you can go to not pay attention to your own responsibilities and just feel the music.”

The show will be playing at WOW hall on Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the UO Ticket Office in the EMU for $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show. More details for the event can be found on the UO activities website.