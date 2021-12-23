Fall quarter is officially over, which means the holiday season is now in full swing. And what better way to enjoy it than bundling up with your favorite blanket and a nice cup of hot cocoa (or eggnog, whichever floats your boat) to watch a holiday movie.
Ranging from Christmas classics to gut-wrenching comedies, here are four holiday movie favorites recommended by UO students to enjoy over the break.
1. "It's A Wonderful Life" by Frank Capra
Content warning: This movie summary includes an attempted suicide
This 1946 holiday classic tells the story of George Bailey, a businessman who's done several good deeds throughout his lifetime such as saving his younger brother, Harry, from drowning and preventing the town's pharmacist from accidentally poisoning a child's prescription. However, Bailey fails to realize how much value his actions have on his community and declares himself a failure for not leaving his hometown to go after his dreams.
Feeling hopeless on Christmas Eve, Bailey turns to suicide as he approaches a bridge over a river but is interrupted when Clarence, soon to be revealed as his guardian angel, jumps into the water and provokes Bailey to rescue him. Bailey then wishes to have never been born, leading Clarence to grant his wish and show him what life would have been like if he did not exist — an emotional and heart-warming journey about recognizing self-worth that viewers today are still in love with.
Recommended by: Sriram Nathan, a freshman majoring in architecture
"The film is about the character realizing his worth and how much the people around him need him," Nathan said. "I think it's a very important message for mental health. It is so easy to get caught up in your shortcomings and not see how important and valued we all are."
While Nathan initially watched the film in preparation for his high school's production of the classic, he said he was ultimately inspired and explained how the movie had a creative impact on him as a viewer.
"It made me look at film differently. Art in general is just so influential, and this film made me see that," he said. "It has the capability of entirely changing your worldview."
Available on: Vudu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV
2. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" by Henry Selick
This stop-motion animated musical film was released in 1993 and created by Tim Burton — popularly known for his incorporation of goth, fantasy and horror themes in his work, which is what makes this holiday favorite stand out from the bunch. The film follows Jack Skellington, otherwise known as the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he becomes bored and exhausted with the same routine filled with scares and tricks every Halloween.
While taking a stroll through the woods, he stumbles upon different holiday-themed trees and is ultimately drawn to the one leading to Christmas Town. After experiencing the joy and cheer the town had to offer, Jack's desire for something new grows and influences him to make a major decision — take over Christmas and bring it to his land. This leads to a treacherous mission that not only puts Christmas and Halloween Town in jeopardy, but Jack's life as well.
Recommended by: Natalie Kayanirad, a junior majoring in sociology
"The animation and storytelling is just something I haven't seen very often in general," Kayanirad said. "I just love the aesthetic and the themes of acting only selflessly and with a pure heart. It’s a very unique movie that differs vastly from other Christmas movies." It has become one of her favorite comfort films to rewatch with her friends during the holidays.
Available on: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, etc.
3. "A Bad Moms Christmas" by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore
The 2017 Christmas comedy, sequel to the film “Bad Moms” (2016), is one to elicit plenty of hearty good laughs through hilarious montages of moms Amy, Kiki and Carla wilding out. The film is filled with raunchy jokes regarding their sex lives as they continue to navigate motherhood. While the first film focused primarily on the ups and downs of being a mother, the sequel puts much more on their plates.
As Christmas approaches, not only do they have to tackle the cooking, decorating and cleaning on top of taking care of their children, but their mothers visit unexpectedly. Throughout the film, the audience gets a front row seat to a battle between the two generations, challenging the new moms to meet their mothers' expectations and needs as they try to remain sane and maintain healthy familial relationships. But like most families, they're not always perfect.
Recommended by: Elizabeth Castillo-Salazar, a senior double-majoring in cinema studies and journalism
"Obviously it's funny, but it has a touching message being shown in a comedic way," Castillo-Salazar said. "Everyone has their own way of celebrating Christmas, trying to make their families happy. But you don't have to break a leg or spend so much money to the point where you're not even enjoying celebrating Christmas."
She also said watching the film has slowly become a holiday tradition for her and her mother, and she can especially see why it's become one of her mother's favorite movies because of its theme of motherhood and attempting to provide the most for your family no matter what.
"It's not a bubbly holiday movie that you'd usually expect," she said. "It does have a happy ending, but it's the same with life. You just don't know what to expect and you face chaos."
Available on: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, etc.
4. "The Holiday" by Nancy Meyers
The 2006 romantic-comedy is an easy-going holiday movie to lift your spirits up — or when you're wanting to indulge in a cheesy romance. Starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as the leading ladies, the film follows The Daily Telegraph columnist Iris Simpkins who resides in London and Amanda Woods, a movie trailer producer who lives in Los Angeles. While on different sides of the world, both women endure tragic break-ups and turn to a home-swap website to keep their minds off things.
The website offers the opportunity for the women to exchange houses over Christmas and escape their day-to-day lives on the other side of the world. Once they chat and agree to switch homes, they each find themselves entangled romantically with local men and question their feelings throughout the film.
Recommended by: Katie Fitzpatrick, a senior majoring in cinema studies
"It’s a cheesy feel-good holiday rom-com," Fitzpatrick said. "It holds a lot of nostalgia for me since it’s my mom's favorite holiday movie too." It has become a holiday tradition for them both to watch during this time of the year.
Available on: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, etc.
So whether you're having a hard time deciding which holiday movie to start your binge-watching marathon with or looking for something new to expand your film horizons, check out these holiday gems that could also become your favorites.