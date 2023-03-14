Spring term is coming, which calls for good weather and even better events. The Erb Memorial Union ballroom is set to host a multitude of events celebrating cultures around the University of Oregon community. Here are four noteworthy events coming up.

J Night

This event is hosted by UO's Japanese Student Organization and will take place on Saturday, April 8. Arisa Brown, JSO's Outreach Coordinator, said the theme this year will be Studio Ghibli. There will be a surprise special performance by JSO members as well as UO’s Ahiru Daiko ensemble, Kendo club and K-Aire dance team. The event will have food for attendees and Studio Ghibli-themed prizes such as stuffed animals.

"In our generation of Japanese students, Ghibli is a huge part of our childhoods, so we are excited to bring it to life through our performances," Brown said.

General meetings of JSO occur bi-weekly on Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Straub 245 for spring term, with information on their Instagram. The meetings are always uniquely themed and are open to anyone interested in making friends.

K Night

The Korean Student Association is hosting its event on Saturday, April 22. Melissa Kim, KSA's public relations official, shared that the theme of the event will be a fusion of Jeju-Do and Single's Inferno. Jeju-Do means Jeju Island, South Korea's largest island, well-known for its rich natural beauty. The night will have performances such as skits akin to the dating show, K-pop performances, a band and tiquando.

KSA's general meetings are weekly on Mondays and usually take place in the EMU Lease Crutcher Lewis room from 6-7 p.m. this term. Information is provided on their Instagram about these meetings and many more social gatherings like boba tea runs.

I Night

I Night is hosted by the University of Oregon's International Student Association and will take place Sunday, May 14. ISA club president, Warren Oo, said it will be similar to last year with various cultural performances and games.

Furthermore, ISA is hosting events the entire week leading up to I Night which will "visit different countries and cultures," Oo said. Throughout the year, ISA holds general, bi-weekly meetings open to all, as well as events such as welcoming international students at the beginning of the year. They meet Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m., with more information included on their Instagram.

HK Night

Tina Ou, co-president of the Hong Kong Student Association, shared that the theme of the night is a popular television program from Hong Kong, TVB. "As a person who grew up in China, TVB had a huge influence on me," Ou said. The event will take place on Sunday, May 21.

There will also be an hk-pop music dance performed by some members of the group along with skits, raffles and games. HKSA holds weekly meetings on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in one of the EMU rooms. Everyone is welcome to join and information is always provided ahead of time on their Instagram.

Tickets for these events vary in price and are available to everyone at the UO Ticket Office located in the EMU by the O-Desk. They are purchasable by anyone, though cheaper for students; a UO ID card is necessary for the student discount.

Each event will celebrate traditional, cultural aspects while working to build stronger communities.