The stereotypical college diet consists of ramen noodles, frozen pizza and, for those of age, alcohol; each of these items is off-limits in the ketogenic diet (keto).

In the ranking of fad diets, keto is one of the more ambitious routes. The main focus of the diet is to enter ketosis, a metabolic state where the body burns fat instead of glucose. At first glance, one might conclude there is a direct correlation between entering ketosis and losing fat, but Practicing Dietician and Performance Nutritionist Ellie Wiltshire, a professor of nutrition at the University of Oregon said otherwise.

“The ketogenic works the same way any other diet works, it creates a caloric deficit,” Wiltshire said. “So it’s not necessarily the fact that a person is going into ketosis that they are experiencing weight loss; they’re just consuming fewer calories than they’re burning, and realistically you can achieve that with any style of eating.”

To enter ketosis, one has to almost entirely limit carbohydrates and sugars, the two food groups responsible for producing energy. While juggling the responsibilities of newfound adulthood and a full academic load, energy is perhaps the key building block to a college student's success and sanity. The complete energy deprivation that occurs during the first week of the diet before your body enters ketosis is enough to make anyone quit.

Will Brines, a sophomore at the University of Oregon, committed to the keto diet for 40 days before and during his freshman year of college and said the first week was the hardest part of the whole process.

“I went to a CrossFit class about five days after I started keto, and I almost passed out,” Brines said. “I felt super dizzy and weak the first week. But after the first five days, I started feeling a lot better.”

Brines lost a total of 24 pounds in the time he was doing keto, and while he recognizes the rewards of this accomplishment, he also admits the diet is not realistic for a college student.

“It was pretty tough trying to eat dorm food without eating carbs,” Brines said. “I was buying burgers and taking the bun and all the sauce off.”

For those who are in a dangerous position with their health and need a push to lose weight, there are benefits to the keto approach. Wiltshire acknowledges that entering ketosis has an appetite-suppressing effect that can help one remain in a caloric deficit. Brines said that the main appeal to the diet is he knew it would hold him accountable.

Once the first week is over and you have entered ketosis, severely breaking the diet disrupts your metabolism and you are back to square one. My Fit Foods asserts it is possible to eat foods outside of the diet's criteria and remain in ketosis, but it takes careful planning. If planning on indulging in a cheat day, one must ensure that their total carbohydrate consumption for the day is still below 50 grams to stay in ketosis. Mayo Clinic recommends the average human have between 225 and 325 grams of carbohydrates a day.

The extreme carbohydrate deficit that keto promotes can have a serious backlash on one’s health. Wiltshire warns that the diet can put one at risk for nutrient deficiencies, most commonly fiber deficiencies. Fiber deficiency causes poor bowel health and issues with digestion and can lead to chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, osteoporosis and bone fractures.

Apart from physical health detriments, the ketogenic diet can be harmful to one’s mental health. Brines said he didn’t suffer mental health-related complications during or following his experience with the diet, but Wiltshire advises that the average person risks being mentally affected.

“I think for the majority of people the ketogenic diet is not going to be realistic because of the risks of restriction exacerbating disordered eating and eating disorders,” Wiltshire said. “I think there are people that may have a personality that suits this diet. But the trouble comes when we’re vouching for this diet as some sort of a magical pill that’s going to magically result in weight loss.”

While the evidence concretely confirms that the keto diet is not good for your body, there are conflicting anecdotes on whether it is mentally harmful. As a general rule, the safest diet to follow is one that does not ensue guilt, restriction or unrealistic lifestyle expectations.