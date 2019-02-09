As the winter drags on, morale seems to drop with the temperature; nights get darker, fridges get emptier and sometimes there is no motivation left to leave the house for dinner. On these nights, some people turn to food delivery. But, what app is the right choice? Deciding between the main options — GrubHub, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Postmates — can be a difficult choice.
To make this decision easier, the services of each of these companies can be divided and ranked into two parts: restaurant options and usability.
Restaurant options
DoorDash: At around 180 restaurants, DoorDash has a similar amount of options to GrubHub, but offers fewer repeat restaurants like Subway and McDonalds. DoorDash also offers unique options like Placedo’s Pasta Shop (a small, delicious Italian restaurant on Shelton Mcmurphey Blvd.) and Wheel Apizza, which can’t be found on the other apps.
GrubHub: GrubHub is a close second with respect to the options offered around town. GrubHub delivers food from nearly 150 restaurants (depending on the day). The choices range from gourmet dining like Hey, Neighbor Pizza to fast food restaurants like Taco Bell. Available restaurants also vary greatly in distance from campus, allowing an opportunity to try places that stretch from West Eugene to the outskirts of Springfield.
Postmates: Sitting at around 50 restaurant options, Postmates is definitely subpar compared to the offerings at GrubHub and DoorDash. Though it might not offer as many restaurants, Postmates has services that GrubHub can’t offer — like the ability to have groceries, school supplies and pet food delivered to your home. Postmates will deliver ice cream, fruits, veggies and almost anything else that is typically offered in person from markets like Whole Foods. These options aren’t included in the 50 restaurant count.
Uber Eats: Seeing as Uber Eats only offers 25-50 restaurants, it is the worst in this category. Uber Eats is a popular delivery service across the nation, due to its connection to the Uber ride-sharing service, and it only recently began operating in Eugene. So, expect more restaurants to get on board in the near future.
Usability
Postmates: Postmates has the smallest number of users compared to any of the other apps. However, it offers a more simple, step-by-step process in which the delivery person is more accessible in case the delivery is taking longer than usual or the Postmates driver seems to be wandering. Postmates also scores highest in this category because they don’t charge any sort of add-on fees — delivery fees are usually around $3.99. Postmates also allows the user to tip after they receive their food, which contributes to the honesty of the experience. On the Apple App Store, however, Postmates has a 4 out of 5 rating, most likely because of its small user base.
Uber Eats: Uber Eats is the second most used delivery app on the Apple App Store with a rating of 4.8; the platform gives the user a well-crafted experience with superior app design and streamlined delivery process. Uber Eats also supports a transparent experience; they provide the driver’s phone number and consistent updates on the progress of your delicious food. Uber Eats charges a steady rate of $4.99 for delivery with small, if any, service fees.
DoorDash: DoorDash is the most reviewed food delivery app on the Apple App Store with a rating of 4.8 from 1.48 million reviews. DoorDash offers a similar level of service as the previous two apps, yet delivery fees can range from 99 cents to $7.99 with additional large service fees that can be added on if a minimum dollar amount isn’t reached on the order.
GrubHub: GrubHub comes up short in the department of usability. The app makes it hard to detect the food as it goes through the order and delivery process — and when an issue turns up, the user is required to go through the corporate offices for help. Still, GrubHub manages to get a 4.8 on the app store.
The key to utilizing this information is deciding what you are craving. If nothing stands out, use the first list provided above and peruse until something really screams “eat me!” In the end, all of these apps will get your food to the front door — even if some of them operate better than others.