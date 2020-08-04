You may not have heard of Flo Milli, but if you're on TikTok, it’s hard to escape her songs. She had gained a large following on social media even before she released her first album. After releasing a multitude of singles, her new album, "Ho, why is you here ?" was finally released on July 23.
In it, Milli builds off the catalog of TikTok songs and adds new flavor to her signature flare. Her rapping can, at times, be vulgar, but the voice that dispenses it is less so. While her beats can be somewhat abrasive, her bubblegum delivery makes for quite a pleasant contrast. While she is only 20, there is so much more to come for Flo Milli.
The track that put Milli on the map was "Beef FloMix” which samples the Playboi Carti song "Beef." The song starts with the steel drum sound that Milli uses in many of her intros. The slow-paced beat speeds up Milli's delivery. The song also demonstrates a big theme for Milli's music: her fascination with money. On an annotation on the song’s Genius page, she says, "I love money. And it's not just for me being greedy, I just want to provide for my family, that's all."
She continues to show her carefree side with the song "In The Party." The song features a heavy bass beat and piano accents, a rhythm that accompanies Milli's pop style. It follows her strutting into the party with everyone looking at her. She shows she's the main point of attention even when she isn't trying. This song also references the success that she has online. She has embraced the internet as her main avenue for distribution. "I just woke up and I broke the internet."
While Milli does an excellent job of making her own sound, outside influences can still permeate her work. For example, the track "Pockets Bigger” almost sounds like a Rico Nasty beat. This isn't the only place where the artists intersect. Both have an affinity for an aggressive beat; they both like a laughing adlib and mix up their flow. While Nasty tends to have both abrasive lyrics and beats, and a raspy voice, Milli can make an aggressive lyric almost sound dainty with her voice's intonation. Yet on "Pockets Bigger," she shies away from her pop voice to emulate a Nasty, grimy sound.
A moment of surprise came from her song "Weak," where she raps about men's desperations. Initially, the song is a big contrast from her other songs as it features a lot less bass. It starts a lot slower and has a high pitched incoherent voice that sings over Milli's rapping. Although this song doesn't sound like previous songs on the album, it is one of the best. As opposed to being the source for men's objectification, she speaks to how tired she is of dealing with men. She sees them all as annoyances and only really wants a man who can provide for her.
This album shows quite a bit of potential from Milli. She has gone from a musician who can make catchy music on TikTok to an artist capable of being adaptable with her own sound. She can mix up her production and still have bars to back up her new sound. She could hop on an abrasive Death Grips beat and make it a bubblegum rap. While the album has a lot of fun with itself, there are still many indicators that Flo Milli can adapt to any situation.