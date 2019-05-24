While many Netflix users spend their time binge-watching cult favorite TV shows or mindlessly searching through cringey romantic comedies, there is an extensive amount of notable content on Netflix that isn’t as heavily advertised as other shows and movies. The platform has an impressively wide array of music documentaries for anyone from die-hard music fans to those who just simply want to change up their viewing habits. Music documentaries can be both entertaining and informative; they can offer a glimpse into the magic behind the music we love. Because of Netflix’s relatively large catalog of music-related movies and documentaries, it can be challenging to know where to start.
Check out these five music documentaries on Netflix that are a must-see:
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Beyoncé’s recently released “Homecoming” documentary is an obvious choice for a major music watch. The documentary, directed by Beyoncé herself and Ed Burke, focuses on the singer’s monumental Coachella Music Festival set that took place in April 2018. In “Homecoming,” you can watch Beyoncé’s set from the festival and instantly feel as if you’re part of the sea of thousands watching her in the desert. The film also includes footage of behind-the-scenes action and intimate, candid interviews that give an inside look to how she was able to gracefully and powerfully pull off her inspiring, record-breaking headlining set.
Quincy
“Quincy” gives viewers an inside look into the life of the legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones. Quincy Jones has won 28 Grammy awards and has been nominated and recognized for countless other major milestones in his career. Jones has worked with some of the most iconic and well-known musicians in history, from Michael Jackson to Frank Sinatra. His documentary, directed by Jones’s daughter Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks, details the extensive amount of work Jones has put into his career, and gives a glimpse into his early life, a portion of the film that is successfully made more intimate and personal through direction from his daughter.
Amy
“Amy” won an oscar for Best Documentary in 2016, and it’s clear why. The documentary offers a stunning look into the life of an immeasurably talented, yet deeply troubled musician Amy Winehouse. The documentary, directed by Asif Kapadia, deeply focuses on the authenticity and honesty that surrounds the music of the late singer, which makes her devastating struggle and impending death hit that much harder. The film doesn’t gloss over any hard topics and holds everyone in Amy’s life accountable for any part they had in her struggle with addiction. The emotional and evocative film offers an inside look into the life of Amy Winehouse that is both heartbreaking, wonderful and impossible to stop watching.
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
For rock fans and anyone interested in learning about the aftermath of Kurt Cobain’s death and subsequent end of Nirvana — as well as the inception of the Foo Fighters — this documentary tells the story in intimate detail. Throughout the film, directed by James Moll, you can see candid and deeply personal interviews with the band members, as well as founder Dave Grohl’s inspiring push to continue making music after his friend’s passing and his inspiring journey to becoming one of rock music’s biggest musicians. The documentary shines in both offering helpful information around making it big in music and staying humble, as well as showing the personal and individual stories behind one of the biggest bands in hard-rock music.
Biggie and Tupac
“Biggie and Tupac” details the lives and deaths of the two infamous rappers and examines many conspiracies surrounding their deaths. The documentary, released in 2002 and directed by Nick Broomfield, artfully displays the long-standing rumours surrounding the deaths of two of the most famous rappers of all-time: Christopher George Latore Wallace — aka Biggie — and Tupac Shakur. This documentary dives headfirst into the speculation around the two rappers’ murders and is controversial, yet wildly compelling for serious rap fans, and also for anyone who wants to learn more about the conspiracy behind these famous incidents.