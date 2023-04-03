As someone who loves to cook with fish, buying seafood from regular grocery stores can be very underwhelming with limited options –– and questionable freshness. What you need is a real fish monger to sell you some of the freshest and highest quality seafood around, and you can get everything you need at Fisherman’s Market.

Fisherman’s Market has two locations, one at 830 West 7th Avenue and one inside Springfield’s Public house. It has everything a seafood lover could ever want. Open since 1989, this Eugene favorite serves the public fresh seafood and gives back to the community.

Being locally owned by Ryan Rogers, a long-time Alaskan commercial fisherman, allows the company to partner and source seafood from sustainable, high-quality and responsible fishers, to give their customers a true seafood dining experience. The company also sources ingredients locally and participates in the yearly Food For Lane County’s Grilled Cheese Experience event.

Fisherman’s Market specializes in various seafood, including smoked fish, Dungeness crab, fish n’ chips and all the seafood staples. Their menu consists of classics like clam chowder, seafood stew, shrimp scampi pasta,, cajun crawfish pie, fish tacos and crabcakes. I ordered a plate of shrimp tacos which came with a side of rice and beans and it was so delicious that I was in shrimp heaven.

One of the cool things about Fisherman’s Market is their self-serve house-made sauce bar located in the center of their market. No matter what you end up ordering, you can sauce your seafood up with options like cajun style, captain Dick’s firecracker cocktail sauce, bang bang, Bombay bomber, orient express, Tijuana terror and traditional tartar –– all of which can be purchased as bottles.

The atmosphere of the market is lively and the nautical decor really makes you feel like you’re right on the coast. The smell of the sea is very fragrant throughout the market and might not be too appealing for the sensitive smellers out there. The fishmongers are happy to help you find the seafood perfect for you, and can even give you cooking ideas.

Parking is slim pickings out front of the 7th Avenue location, so if you’re just looking to stop by for a quick bite, I suggest checking out the Publichouse location instead. Both have the same delicious menu. But if you’re planning a delicious meal and want the freshest fish around, the search for parking is well worth the wait.

I highly recommend taking a trip to flavor town and stopping by for a bite of their cajun crawfish pie, consisting of crawfish tail meat, celery, onion, bell peppers and heavy cream, all baked together in a flaky pie, which was featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Whether you’re stopping by to grab a bite or picking up some seafood to cook and eat at a later date, you can’t possibly go wrong buying from Fisherman’s Market.