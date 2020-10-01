The art scene in Eugene continues to operate smoothly even through the changes that the pandemic continuously brings. Whether it be a virtual experience or an in-person event that abides by safety guidelines, art is finding its way to the people of Eugene. Over the next few weeks, art events of all kinds will pop up throughout Eugene for the public to enjoy.
First Friday ArtWalk
Traditionally, the Lane Arts Council hosts the First Friday ArtWalk every month, featuring a sprawling map of art locations throughout downtown Eugene for participants to visit and experience in one big guided tour. In an effort to be mindful of state guidelines and social distancing, the city rebranded the ArtWalk as a week-long event at the beginning of each month. Instead of a guided tour, there is now a detailed list of several art-related locations, exhibits and activities all around Eugene that can be enjoyed at any time during the week.
The next ArtWalk, from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, includes outdoor art installations, several exhibits that can be viewed in spacious areas and a list of opportunities for virtual art experiences. All of the art is from local artists and is of various media, including photography, sculptures made of recycled materials, drawings, paintings and architecture. Some of the locations include Epic Seconds on 11th Avenue, the Starlight Lounge, the White Lotus Gallery and the Karin Clarke Gallery. The ArtWalk includes many of the exhibits throughout town that are newly opening and closing all within the week.
UO Art Exhibits
With classes starting at the University of Oregon this week, campus life is picking back up and so are the campus exhibits. The EMU is home to two different exhibition spaces that typically display two exhibits at a time. From now until Nov. 6, “Timber Culture: A Traveling Exhibition” is on display in the Aperture Gallery in the EMU.
Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center curated the exhibit, a true depiction of Oregon’s timber history including logging, migration and segregation. Complete with shockingly personal portraits of the faces of the logging industry and images showing scenery and equipment of that era, the exhibit is a deep dive into Oregon’s history.
Maude Kerns Art Center
In addition to having their normal exhibition spaces open to the public, the Maude Kerns Art Center will be hosting an art pop-up event called “Art in the Park(ing Lot),” where several local artists will sell their ceramic art in the center’s parking lot. The artists will show and sell their pieces from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 10. The Maude Kerns Art Center’s 27th annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit will also be on view at the center from Oct. 9 to Nov. 2. This exhibit is a vibrant, colorful and beautiful display of culture.
Eugene Opera
The Eugene Opera is coming back after a hiatus since March for one big virtual event: the Spectacular Diva Cage Match. Six opera stars from across the nation will compete for the title of Opera Diva Champion with three celebrity judges, a talented line up of Opera divas and a comedic master of ceremonies. This event will be streamed on the Eugene Opera’s website on Oct. 4 at 7:30 pm for $20.
These are just a few of the upcoming events in Eugene as many of the museums and events around town have adapted to social distancing and state safety guidelines. Whether it’s attending one of these events, visiting a museum or perusing the art for sale at the Eugene Saturday Market, art is available all over Eugene.