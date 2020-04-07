In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, it feels like the world is on pause: stay-home orders and cancellations are accumulating and the streets of Eugene wait quietly for life to pick up again. But rent payments and tuition bills continue, making employment a central concern for many students. Whether you’re a senior entering the job market this spring or are working part time to pay for school, career experts can offer valuable pointers leading to your next job.
Keep looking
With news of hiring freezes and layoffs circulating, you may be wondering if you should freeze the application process, too. But experts urge job-searchers to continue the hunt, though with a bit more patience than usual. Johnny Taylor, CEO of Society for Human Resource Management, believes that most companies are still hiring. “This too shall pass,” he told LinkedIn. “If you take yourself out of the process, someone else may take that job you would get.”
Companies are still hiring, but often through a modified process that’s still in the works. Be patient as employers adapt to current circumstances, but yes 一 still apply!
Get ready for virtual interviews
During social distancing, employers are less likely to invite you into the office. Instead, interviews are taking place over the phone or video chat platforms. Esther Leonard, the Assistant Director of Career Education at Boston University, reminds students to take virtual interviews as seriously as in-person meetings. Come prepared with a thorough knowledge of the company and several thoughtful questions prepared.
Virtual interviews also bring their own set of pros and cons. In an article for Forbes, career writer Jack Kelly wrote that “You’ll miss out on social cues, which will tell you that they liked or disliked how you answered a question. Without seeing the office, you won’t gain a feel of the place, people and culture.” But you also may feel more at ease in your own home and can keep notes or a resume out to reference during tough questions.
On top of typical interview preparation, consider challenges that are unique to virtual interviews. If you don’t speak on the phone often, conduct a practice interview to get more comfortable with this mode of communication. If you’re applying for a remote position, be prepared to talk about how well you can manage your time independently and communicate digitally.
Use UO’s online resources
The doors of Tykeson Hall are closed, but the University of Oregon’s career advisors are still here for students. On the Career Center website, you can schedule a virtual appointment, receive drop-in coaching or submit documents like resumes, cover letters and personal statements for feedback. The webpage also reminds students that “the vast majority of engagement with employers occurs online already, so this is a great time to get on Handshake.” Handshake is a platform that allows UO students and recent graduates to connect with employers and find job openings.
Amp up your online presence
Networking and application processes have already partially shifted online and there’s no time like during self-isolation to polish up your internet presence. Kelly recommends using any extra time to become more active on LinkedIn. Connect with employees of companies you’re interested in, especially hiring managers and human resource professionals. And if you haven’t already, consider using social media or a website to increase your virtual visibility.
Who is hiring right now?
While many industries are struggling, others are busier than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shipping and delivery companies like Amazon and UPS, online learning organizations like Outschool, major grocery chains including Kroger and Safeway and remote communication companies like Zoom, Slack and Microsoft Teams are all bringing new people on board, according to The Muse.
In the age of the internet, working remotely is an increasingly popular option. Websites like WeWorkRemotely and Flexjobs list thousands of remote job openings from ‘Blog Manager’ to ‘Accountant.’ Virtual opportunities now exist in nearly every field.
Career experts agree that while job-searching will take more resilience from this year’s graduates and students, it can (and should) be continued. “You will have to develop a thick skin,” Kelly advised. “You need to stay mentally and emotionally strong.” Taking care of yourself is a good step towards maintaining stamina during this tumultuous time. Invest in your well-being and be patient with yourself and employers; we’re all figuring this out for the first time.