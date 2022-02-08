Do we really need a movie about a school shooting? HBO thinks so. But creating a movie about such a sensitive topic, one that generations of students share trauma over, is a delicate process. “The Fallout” portrays the depression, anxiety and PTSD students deal with after a school shooting. It’s compelling and sure of itself, a true depiction of one of the worst parts of the 21st century.
The film starts with Vada (Jenny Ortega) getting ready for a monotonous day at school. She drives with her best friend Nick; they stop for coffee and miraculously still make it on time. Vada is trudging through the first couple of periods of her day when she gets a call from her sister and decides to take it in the bathroom. That’s when the shooting occurs. Vada hides in a stall with Mia (Maddie Ziegler) and is soon joined by Quinton (Niles Fitch).
The casting of “The Fallout” is one of its strongest points. Jenna Ortega stars as Vada, an angsty but well-rounded teen. She’s also known for her roles in season two of You (2019), Scream (2022) and Insidious Chapter Two (2013). 19, Ortega makes a believable high school student compared to the actors in their late 20’s who are typically cast today. Maddie Ziegler is surprisingly compelling in her role as Mia. Her lone wolf mentality was not only believable but realistic and likable. Instead of a twisted loner, “The Fallout” portrays Ziegler as a complex teen who hasn’t found her group yet.
“The Fallout” is Megan Park’s directorial debut. Park starred in “The Secret Life of an American Teenager” and has acted in other lighthearted films such as “Central Intelligence” and “My Christmas Love.” In an interview with People, Park explained she wanted to make “The Fallout” a “therapeutic and healing for people who have unfortunately been through something like this.”
The adults in “The Fallout” do wonders at rounding out the cast. John Ortiz takes on the role of Vada’s dad, and the real-life father-daughter bond translates wonderfully to the screen. The pair have one particularly heart-wrenching scene where they scream their feelings off a cliff over the ocean. Shailene Woodley plays Vada’s therapist, perfectly encapsulating the hip millennial counselor that you slightly despise but have to admit also makes some good points. Woodley and Park go way back together, all the way to “The Secret Life of An American Teenager.” They even share a therapist in real life, which Park said was good for “The Fallout.” Park said in an interview with People, “We were drawing on the same inspiration, the same person.”
Overall, “The Fallout” does the best job it can do at portraying teenagers. There are always going to be discrepancies, especially where dialogue is concerned. But the grieving process of the students, along with the way Vada interacts with her family after the shooting, is spot on. “Multiple heavy subjects handled with care while still giving room for these young people to act like teens,” AmandaTheJedi said on Letterboxd. Watching Vada and Mia laugh in the face of tragedy, dance in parking lots and smoke for the first time was genuinely moving and nostalgic.
Despite its flaws, if you’re looking for a more serious and emotional movie to put on, “The Fallout” is definitely worth a watch. Although it has a heavy plot, the film's short run time makes it less intimidating to start. Watch out for Jenna Ortega; her compelling acting in this film is hopeful to springboard her into some more major movies soon.