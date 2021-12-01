The darkroom has become less of a necessity since the age of smartphones and digital cameras. However, there are people in the contemporary world who appreciate the techniques of film photography. In photographers Ralph Lambrecht and Chris Woodhouset's book “Way Beyond Monochrome,” they explain that black and white photography never really disappeared. The authors described that, similar to when painting was challenged in the 19th century by the first cameras, there is always a resurgence of artists who prefer traditional aesthetics.
Eugene Darkroom Group (EDG), located inside Maude Kerns Art Center, is a non-profit organization that formed in 2017 whose mission is to revitalize and protect film photography. It provides beginner and professional photographers a space to practice their skills. Brenna Hansen, president of EDG, said members have the chance to get their work published and showcased at local galleries such as O’Brien and Dot Dotson’s in Eugene. Hansen said there are not many darkroom programs like this one in the country.
“They are sparse around the country,” Hansen said. “In my experience, when I tried to find them as a user, they are maxed capacity, waitlisted and not reviewing applications. Or it's attached to universities and unavailable to the public.”
Hansen encourages education within the darkroom. They said the group’s education program opened during the pandemic last year and was forced to convert to private lessons. Hansen appreciates the aspect of having one-on-one classes because it allows for “customized learning.”
Hansen accepts all skill levels in their beginner’s course where people learn about enlarging photos and the chemical process. The advanced class can be modified to a person's abilities but tries to teach students new ways of processing photos onto alternative materials such as cyanotype. The darkroom also teaches people how to use a 35mm camera. Each class lasts about two to four hours.
“There might be people who are interested in shooting film on their point-and-shoot and learn how to develop it or print it,” Hansen said. “Having to take a 16 week, four unit class at a university may not be an option. These people can always take our classes and we can adjust them to what their goals are.”
Elijah McFarlane, a local photographer who joined EDG at the height of the pandemic, wanted to find a group that got him “out of the house.” McFarlane had some experience shooting film, but never processed his own photos.
McFalene said he was one of the first to take the education classes with Hansen. He benefited from Hansen being there for him every step of the way and critiquing the areas he needed to improve in. McFarlane views film photography as a way of expressing himself similar to how he likes to experiment with music to “find a personal sound.” He likes the aspect of how film changes the creative intention of an image.
“I think photography allows me to really choose specifically what I want to portray in my work and it feels very direct,” McFarlane said. “Film photography, in particular, has a feel to it like no art forms I’ve done before. The technical side and the creative side have to find a middle ground to create the image you want and often the film takes over on its own, producing something you never even intended. This is what makes it very special to me.”
EDG is run by members who have taken positions as board members and volunteer instructors. Hansen said the instructors have meetings once a week to go over the shop's operations, and board members meet once a month to think of projects long-term. They also said there is an overlap with leaders and volunteers because they “make their decisions collectively.” Hansen and their team have created a BIPOC scholarship this year for those interested in joining the program. They believe the organization is unique because the space is accessible to artists who are not connected to institutions.
“We are trying to invest in our community to promote their work,” Hansen said. “We want to get people involved who would otherwise not be. It is important to give people a platform to show their work to the public so they can continue practicing in this medium. It is important for us to provide a specialized space that isn’t generally made available to the public these days.”
Dawn Georgeson, a fellow EDG member, admires the “intimate” atmosphere of the darkroom. Georgeson walks in knowing she will be isolated from the outside world and connected to the creative process. She likes taking photos of everyday objects, such as shapes or shadows, and deceiving viewers to believe the modern world is the distant past. She has no formal training in photography, but has always been taking pictures since she was young.
“It's an important creative outlet in my life because it's one of the few ways I can be creative on the go,” Georgeson said. “Sometimes I have the creative spark with too many errands to run, so my camera allows me to create art anywhere.”
Eugene Darkroom Group is located on 15th Avenue and Villard Street. Members must sign up online before their lessons, otherwise they are free to use the facility without restrictions. All members pay a fee of either $30 or $45 per month to have access to analog cameras and processing equipment and non-members pay a fee of $15 per use. The $45 price gives members 24-hour access while the other fee entitles member’s access on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Non-members can only be in the room on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. after making an appointment online.