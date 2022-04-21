Nothing displays self expression quite like your closet can, but for people who choose not to conform to the styles that reflect the gender binary, it can be difficult to find a way to feel comfortable and dress in a way that expresses who they are and what they feel.

A majority of clothing brands and labels you see in the market today still classify their products as either male or female, sticking to the standard heteronormative gender spectrum. This can cause non-binary and genderqueer individuals to be forced into choosing between a masculine or feminine look, and they become obligated to either pick a side or create their own alternative.

A study conducted by the Williams Institute, which focuses its research on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy, found that over 1.2 million LGBTQ people in the U.S. identify as non-binary, or about 11% of LGBTQ adults in the U.S.

Fortunately, society’s recent efforts to incite more gender-fluid acceptance across various institutions has found fashion as a place to keep that ball rolling. These four genderless clothing brands are just a few examples of how the fashion world is integrating more inclusivity into their merchandise.

Telfar

Established in 2005 and well known for its memorable slogan, “It’s not for you — it’s for everyone,” this high-end unisex line was globally recognized years after its inception. Liberian-American fashion designer and founder of the label, Telfar Clemens, wants to create a space where free expression is welcome to all, regardless of how you choose to identify.

Like many genderless labels, you won’t find a “mens” or “womens” filtered collection anywhere — just one apparel collection built for anyone. Telfar is known for its relatively simple, on-the-go flavor with distinct cut jeans, graphic hoodies and tees, crewnecks, sweaters, sweatpants and even socks. Telfar offers just about anything you might need for your wardrobe, as well as beautiful monochrome handbags ready to make a statement. This brand caters to those with a monotone color preference looking for a slightly experimental twist on everyday pieces.

Wildfang

In 2012, Emma McIlroy, Taralyn Thuot and Julia Parsley decided that they had outgrown their corporate lives at Nike, Inc. and found themselves wondering why they could never find the clothes they needed that fitted their tomboy styles. They soon cashed in their retirement and savings accounts to build what is now Wildfang.

Initially starting out in a studio apartment in Portland, Oregon, Wildfang was born to create a space that broke free from outdated gender norms found in fashion that restricts how many people are able to dress.

Their androgynous style incorporates their iconic double-breasted blazers, patterned button-up shirts, overalls, coveralls and jeans, all in a myriad of color ways. Wildfang is for anyone who could rock a workwear meets hipster office party style.

Their brand also emphasizes sustainability at every step of the supply chain, with factories that meet certified standards for energy and water conservation and wastewater management.

Since its launch a decade ago, Wildfang has contributed over $650k to organizations like Q Center, Tegan & Sara Foundation, Planned Parenthood and more with the hopes of making a difference in the lives of the LGBTQ+ community and other causes.

Nicopanda

A truly one-of-kind streetwear-inspired fashion label with eye-popping color and design patterns, Nicopanda launched in 2015 from the mind of the innovative designer Nicola Formichetti.

The Italian-Japanese fashion designer, editor and director — who is also widely known for his frequent collaborative work with Lady Gaga — created his all-inclusive label to bring vivid, eye-catching style and creativity to the industry with a unisex focus, something that is rare to find among popular streetwear brands today.

Nicopanda reinvents all kinds of everyday pieces. The label has imagined otherworldly designs of graphic hoodies, leather jackets, airy skirts and dresses designated for any gender identification. They also have furry coats, metallic pants and everything in between, peppered with as many complementary accessories as possible.

Expanding its resume with numerous yet unexpected collaborations, such as Hello Kitty, Urban Outfitters, Pepsi and even Amazon, Nicopanda strives to bring playfulness and atypical vibrancy to an androgynous wardrobe, proving that gender-neutral clothing can expand far beyond monotone color palettes. If you’re a fan of contemporary Japanese graphic and color-heavy streetwear labels like BAPE, Nicopanda might spark your interest.

I and Me

This London-based denim and lifestyle brand, founded by designer and creative director Jessica Gebhart, is built from an ideology of protecting the people. Whether it’s from damaging consumer practices on the environment or restrictive gender binary ideologies that inhibit consumers’ true style identities.

Gebhart prides her fashion designs on a completely gender-neutral design process. Her priorities for fashion consistently reside in style and fabric quality over gender labels and short-lived seasonal trends. I and Me’s inventory is defined by simple yet distinct striped sweaters, cardigans, baggy jeans, denim jackets, outerwear and embroidered tees.

Disenchanted by the throwaway culture of fast fashion, Gebhart equally emphasizes sustainability at the manufacturing level, utilizing natural yarns and authentic selvedge denim made to be functional and built to last. I and Me is for those who aspire to make a casual, cozy outfit on a cloudy Sunday morning.

If these labels prove anything, it’s that fashion really is for everyone. And these progressive designers want to make sure of that. Just a quick browse through these sites might have something for you.