Elevation Bouldering Gym, established in 2017, is a climbing facility located in the Whiteaker neighborhood in Eugene. The facility, which recently reopened, is taking a number of precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including handwashing stations, directional arrows on the floor, and limited patron capacity. This destination is featured as a recommendation by a faculty or staff member at the University of Oregon. (Summer Surgent-Gough/Emerald)