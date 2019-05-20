2019.5.20.EMG.MFK.Wildflower and Music Festival-16.jpg

Over 300 wildflower species are on exhibit for festival goers to view during the event. The 40th annual Wildflower and Music Festival takes place at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Lane County, Ore. on May 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Kids participate in arts and crafts under the Kid's Activities tent during the festival. The 40th annual Wildflower and Music Festival takes place at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Lane County, Ore. on May 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Mood Area 52, a Eugene-based Americana band, entertains festival goers of all ages. The 40th annual Wildflower and Music Festival takes place at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Lane County, Ore. on May 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
A clown entertains children during the event while parents enjoy the live music being played. The 40th annual Wildflower and Music Festival takes place at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Lane County, Ore. on May 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Festival goers of all ages dance to the live music performances. The 40th annual Wildflower and Music Festival takes place at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Lane County, Ore. on May 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Informational booths and art vendors are located throughout the festival. The 40th annual Wildflower and Music Festival takes place at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Lane County, Ore. on May 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Earth Elements Candle Co. sells all-natural infused aromas alongside other art vendors at the festival. The 40th annual Wildflower and Music Festival takes place at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Lane County, Ore. on May 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Booths are located throughout the festival, offering information on how to live a more environmental friendly life. The 40th annual Wildflower and Music Festival takes place at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Lane County, Ore. on May 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Art vendors offer useful handmade tools and woodwork. The 40th annual Wildflower and Music Festival takes place at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Lane County, Ore. on May 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
Various plants are sold alongside information on how to keep plants happy and healthy. The 40th annual Wildflower and Music Festival takes place at Mount Pisgah Arboretum in Lane County, Ore. on May 19, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)
