Unsatisfied. That’s how I felt after the season two finale of “Euphoria.” After the groundbreaking television that was season one, which crescendoed into a choral and dance masterpiece co-directed by Labrinth and Zendaya, the season two finale had huge shoes to fill. In some ways it did — giving viewers the Maddy and Cassie confrontation they craved all season, showing Nate take action against Cal, etc. — but it all felt hollow in comparison to the realness of season one.

“If season one was a house party at 2 a.m., season two should feel like 5 a.m., way past the point which everyone should have gone home,” Director Sam Levinson said in the episode one follow-up. Season two was unhinged, but the way it bordered on nonsensical gave it an unreal edge that created unsatisfying television.

Season two of “Euphoria” started out strong. The first episode, a New Year’s Eve party, opens with fan-favorite Fezco’s backstory and checks in on all the characters. Loose ends between Rue (Zendaya Coleman) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) are tied up, Elliot (Dominic Fike) is introduced and Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) really start to hit it off. Episode two builds on this tension, establishing new routines for characters who we haven’t seen since 2019. Episode three kicks off with Cal’s (Eric Dane) backstory, creating empathy for one of the most hated characters in season one.

One of the main problems I had with season two was the lack of continuity. Over the course of 8 hours, we got to know the cast of characters extremely well in season one. A lot of the actions characters took in season two didn’t line up with where they left off in season one. Kat (Barbie Ferreira) had a self-confidence arc which really resonated with a lot of fans. It was disappointing to see this plotline completely drop in season two. Jules is further experimenting with her gender identity and sexuality in the beginning of season two and her special episode, which also goes unresolved. In turn, we’re given a whole lot of nothing. A scene of Cal peeing on the floor and a 4 minute Dominic Fike song were entirely unnecessary. Show us the women!

In fact, Kat’s storyline was all but missing from season two. After her journey to self-acceptance during season one, I was expecting more from Kat in season two. But somehow Kat seemed to revert to her character at the beginning of season one, like the cam girl arc didn’t even happen. Her relationship with Ethan was given three or four scenes (all negative) throughout the season. After all of her character development in season one, it was frustrating to see an unchanged version of Kat in season two.

Although it isn’t confirmed, fans speculate Barbie Ferreira didn’t like where Kat’s role was going either. Unconfirmed rumors, reported on by The Daily Beast, said she walked off set during an argument with Sam Levinson about Kat’s plot in season two. This argument supposedly caused Levinson to cut a lot of her lines. This isn’t the only complaint the cast has had about Levinson. The New Year’s Eve party in episode one reportedly took weeks to film, and Levinson would show up without a shot list (a record of how everything in the episode would be filmed) which delayed production.

“I’ve been watching since 2019, and honestly I feel like this season was really great,” Tristian Hoffman, a freshman at UO, said. “There were great developments with the main and non-main characters… But the ending was so flat! I wanted more.”

Kennedy Ochoa-Swift, a junior at UO, agreed, saying “The plot progressed more through side stories which left a lot of loose ends. Overall, the season was really good but I enjoyed the fan theories more than the show.”

Despite the messiness, season two did have its shining moments. Her screen time was limited, but Alexa Demie killed every scene she played as Maddie. She transformed perfectly into the not-so-scorned ex, and although it was subtle, I loved watching her character mature. The outfits of this season were another highlight, with iconic looks worn by Jules, Maddie and Lexi throughout. Jules’ New Year's Eve look was a personal favorite of mine, consisting of a beaded top by Nihl, a mesh leotard by Maroske Peech and a corset-like skirt by Orseund Iris (WWD). Season two’s makeup looks also subtly hinted at character changes. Watching the evolution of Jules and Cassie's makeup and how well it flows with their character arcs was another highlight.

Certain moments left my roommates and I screaming just like season one, like the hot tub scene and Rue’s “how long have you been f—ing Nate Jacobs” line. Zendaya, of course, was a treat to watch the entire season. It was heartbreaking to watch Rue burn every bridge she built in episode five, but Zendaya delivered an Emmy-deserving performance in “Stand Still Like a Hummingbird.” Zendaya physically embodies Rue and makes her pain her own, saying she “still [has] some scars on her legs and got quite a few bruises” from acting in episode five.

Season one is honestly not a prerequisite for watching “Euphoria” season two. Should you watch it? Yes! It’s a great TV show. But the disconnect between the seasons made each feel like a standalone project rather than a coherent piece of work. Despite its shortcomings, “Euphoria” season two is a fun and very aesthetically pleasing watch. I would recommend it to anyone who isn’t potentially triggered by its graphic nature.