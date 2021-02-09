Valentine's Day is coming up, and even in this pandemic there’s plenty of businesses offering specials for you and your special someone. Many Eugene restaurants are offering V-day specials and meal packages to bring those special experiences home. From traditional meals and treats to cooking classes, here are some of Eugene’s romantic options:
Lion & Owl have the reputation of serving upscale and sophisticated meals, which is entirely reflected in the dishes — and pricing. The restaurant is offering a full Valentine’s romantic dinner and dessert package that includes a paired wine from their in-house sommelier at $145, with upgrades available. Orders are being accepted until Thursday, Feb. 11 and available for delivery or pickup on Valentine’s day.
Looking to really treat your partner (or just yourself) to a fancy feast or steak, crab cakes, chocolate cake and more? Carte Blanche Caterers is offering a dinner that only requires reheating to enjoy for $79, with free delivery. Offer for Eugene and Springfield residents only, delivery window is Feb. 13 between 2 and 6 p.m.
If you’re not in the mood for American fare, some fancy Asian food may be the right pick for you and your boo. Da Nang Vietnamese Eatery has teamed up with Oregon Wine LAB to offer two V-day meal bundles with wine. Both come with tri-tip salad wrappers, lobster tails with Tom Yom butter, side of potatoes and either one ($75) or both types of paired wines ($85). Online orders will be accepted until Wednesday, Feb. 10, with pickup at the food truck on Feb. 13.
Localicious is offering a “Valentines Date Night In” meal kit, available in two options: one vegetarian and one with meat. For the non-vegetarian option, crab cakes, mushroom risotto and chocolate beet olive cake are on the menu. The vegetarian kit swaps crab cakes for chickpea fritters. Both packages are able to be purchased with or without wine pairings, making the price range from $75 - $116. Kit orders must be made online by Feb. 10 to get delivered Friday, Feb 12.
If you’re disappointed in not being able to visit a winery to enjoy your evening, Silvan Ridge Winery has offered their own take of a Valentine’s day dinner: pizza and dessert by candlelight — with wine, of course. Their “Date Night Kit” comes with a heart-shaped, bake-at-home pizza, chocolate covered hazelnuts from Hazelnut Hill, two cupcakes from The Sassy Cupcake and a “Loved” Wellness candle from Bee Lucia Candle Co in Portland, for $50. Add in a wine with your order and get it delivered to you on Feb. 14.
Heart of Willamette Cooking School
Not in the mood to be wined and dined? You can sign up to take a cooking class alongside your partner instead. Heart of Willamette Cooking School is offering public lessons over Zoom, with their Feb. 13 class on Shellfish 101, where Gracie Schatz will be teaching the basics of seafood along with three recipes. This two hour class starts at 4 p.m. and is priced at $35, with limited spots available.
Wanting some chocolatey dessert, but not chocolates? Look into Sweet Life Patisserie’s desserts of the month, featuring some usual store offerings and monthly specials. This month they’re introducing the Mocha Kiss cake, a chocolate cake with espresso, espresso whip cream and buttercream frosting. Other desserts include raspberry chocolate cheesecake, red velvet cupcakes, chocolate strawberry cupcakes and strawberry rhubarb crumble pie. Cakes and cupcakes can be bought in-store but are also available to order for pickup at least two days in advance.
Maybe you just want to go the old fashioned route of giving the people you love some chocolate. Look no further than Euphoria Chocolate Company’s range of Valentine’s Day selections, which include kits, individual chocolates and truffles while stock is still available. If not, the chocolate shop has plenty of other confections to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.