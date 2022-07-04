Summers can be daunting to college students, as dog days lurk from June to September. However, Eugene and the surrounding areas have many events to offer in the warmer months. Dare to venture beyond air-conditioned spaces? Community events can help combat feelings of isolation and boredom between spring and fall terms.

Oregon Country Fair

Specifically, the state of Oregon is chalk-full of festivals and fairs during the summer. The most well-known of these is probably Oregon Country Fair, which amassed a near cult-following since its first occurrence in 1969. The fair takes place from Friday, July 8 to Sunday, July 10, in Veneta; the fair grounds are about a 30 minute drive from the EMU.

As the Fair’s website states, after two years of virtual fairs, this year’s event “takes us back to the shade and splendor of the Fairgrounds where magic can be found around every bend in the path.” There will be dozens of food booths, hundreds of artisans, and “Every day features live entertainment on 17 stages from morning to night.” Local, perhaps even familiar, bands Bluphoria and The Macks perform on Saturday and Sunday evenings, respectively — both nights at 6 p.m. on the Community Village stage, per the Fair’s entertainment schedule on their website. Tickets can only be purchased on the Fair’s website, or the weekend of the event at the McDonald Theatre on Willamette Street.

Lane County Fair

Just 10 days later, the Lane County Fair kicks off mid-week, on Wednesday, July 20. This is a textbook summer fair, packed with carnival rides and attractions. The myriad of food vendors are an event highlight; presenting everything from Dippin’ Dots tofried Ravioli, Curly Fries or New England Lemonade. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and close earlier, at 8 p.m., on Sunday. Tickets can be bought online or at the entrance to the fair. Note that there will be a clear bag policy, like at UO sporting events.

Blackberry Jam Festival

The Blackberry Jam Festival rounds out the month of July on the 30 and 31 in nearby Lowell, about 25 minutes driving southwest from campus. This festival presents a car show, kidz korner, quilt show, live music, parade, pie-eating contest, greased-pole climbing competition and, of course, cornhole in a family setting. More details will be available soon on the festival website.

Junction City Scandinavian Festival

Personally, I am most looking forward to the Junction City Scandinavian Festival, also known as “Scandi Fest”. This delightful gathering began in 1961, when ten thousand people showed up to the suburb of Eugene to celebrate Scandinavian culture. Delicious food, handmade goods and traditional dancing take over downtown Junction City; it is marvelous.

For instance, when I went in 2019, a friend of mine ran into someone she knew. That person was dressed like a viking from head-to-toe. My friend and the viking exchanged pleasantries and a hug, then we continued down the street. A few minutes later, my friend said, “Oh! I forgot to mention, that was the mayor!” Scandi Fest — from August 11 to 14 — is not to be missed.

Coburg Antique & Vintage Fair

To conclude the summer’s fair lineup, the Coburg Antique & Vintage Fair takes place this year on September 11. The antique stores of Coburg, which sits just north of Eugene along I-5, are worth visiting year round. But if you only have one day, then this would be the day to go. Per the fair’s website, Over 300 dealers will be selling “enamelware, china, tools, kitchenware, vintage linens, jewelry, toys, books, sports, memorabilia, artwork, and so much more!”. There will also be live music and food vendors.

These various happenings make summer in Eugene nothing to scoff at. Mingling with natives and visitors alike is a lovely way to spend a hot weekend, or a few. Even if you just carve out an hour or two to try your shot at winning those elusive stuffed animals, your summer will be all the merrier.