Whether you’re in the mood for lunch, dinner or a late-night bite, a sandwich always does the job. If you’re looking to curb your cravings with a satisfying meal, check out one of these local sandwich shops.

Bon Mi

Not too far from campus on E Broadway, Bon Mi serves Vietnamese staples from Pho to bun vermicelli. My go-to? The banh mi.

These sandwiches engage all taste buds with succulent meat, piquant spices, sweet sauces and acidic pickled vegetables, all sitting on a pillowy, airy baguette. Plus, the garnish of herbaceous cilantro and thinly-sliced cucumbers adds a refreshing element to the mix.

But if you’re not feeling bread, don’t worry. Switch out the baguette for a lettuce or tortilla wrap.

Looking for vegan options? No problem. Bon Mi also offers tofu and avocado sandwiches if you’re wanting to ditch the meat.

When you’re in the mood for something fresh, delicious and light, Bon Mi is the place to go.

Barry’s Espresso, Bakery and Deli

Barry’s might be a bit of a drive for your weekday lunch, but this quaint cafe and bakery is your weekend destination.

Located on E 28th and Oak, this New York-inspired bakery elevates classic sandwiches. Grab a BLT, tuna melt or reuben on house-baked tangy sourdough or sweet challah — all grilled to perfection.

Customers can also build their own for those who like to mix things up, with a wide variety of meats, cheeses, veggies and condiments to choose from on your choice of bread.

If you’re still feeling hungry after the sandwich, you can enjoy a sweet treat from the bakery, and a cup of house-brewed coffee will complete the meal.

Scribles

Scribles might be unassuming in its rustic aesthetic, but the sandwiches speak for themselves. This small bistro off W 11th and Monroe offers an intimate environment with sandwiches guaranteed to fill you up.

We are talking about massive portions here: soft, toasted hoagie rolls covered in layers of meat, melted cheese and fresh vegetables. With meatball subs, french dips and Philly cheesesteaks, you’re bound to find something on the menu to curb your cravings.

The restaurant also offers some great sides to enjoy if you’re feeling more than a sandwich, including house-made potato salad with a hint of spice that brings out the flavor. But if you’re not feeling adventurous, potato chips or a hot bowl of soup will do the job.

This place is probably too far of a walk for a quick stop between classes, but if you’re looking for filling food in a cozy atmosphere, you have to check this spot out.

Cheba Hut

Sporting vibrant, viridescent imagery, Cheba Hut on E 11th and High might showcase a theme appealing to stoners, but this place is for everyone. Known for its toasty subs, the restaurant features more than 30 different sandwiches bound to cure any case of the munchies.

The base of any good sandwich is its bread, and Cheba Hut lives true to that with its hand-rolled and hand-scored Parisian rolls, according to its website. Stacked with a variety of toppings, these toasted, warm subs take the sandwich game to another level.

On top of the regular condiments, Cheba Hut keeps its sandwiches well-seasoned with its “Shake”: a proprietary parmesan blend sprinkled on every sub, adding robust, rich notes that elevates the flavor.

And if you need something to wash the sandwich down, a glass of Kool Aid will complete the experience. The restaurant also offers draft beers on tap for those looking for something less saccharine.

So if you need a delicious meal with some variety that is bound to keep you full, make sure to check out one of these sandwich shops.