Summer in Eugene means clear skies, sunny days and the start of the much-anticipated summer concert season. With summer break offering more free time and less obligations, seeing some live music can turn any average summer day into a completely memorable experience. The extensive lineup of concerts in Eugene this summer offer a wide variety of genres and music styles, with both big names and impressive up-and-coming artists. Check out these five concerts coming up in Eugene this summer that you don’t want to miss.
Neil Young at Matthew Knight Arena - May 23
Neil Young is one of the most influential musicians of the ‘70s and has inspired the work of many other famous musicians that came after. The Canadian songwriter has countless hits like “Harvest Moon’ and “Heart of Gold” and was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Neil Young will be bringing his iconic catalog of folk rock music to the Matthew Knight Arena on May 23.
Michael Franti and Spearhead with Ziggy Marley at Cuthbert Amphitheatre - June 26
Michael Franti and Spearhead along with Ziggy Marley will be bringing funky music and good vibes to the Cuthbert Amphitheatre on June 26th. Franti and his band are known for feel-good tracks like “Say Hey (I Love You) and “Sound of Sunshine,” while Ziggy Marley and his band will contribute their well-known and well-loved reggae anthems. Expect to have an unforgettable experience watching these artists create a positive and uplifting atmosphere with their inspiring music.
Cuco at the WOW Hall - July 17
Omar Banos, otherwise known as Cuco, is a Mexican-American musician from South Los Angeles. Banos first released music when he was in high school in 2016, and has steadily released new music since then. Cuco’s music is a dreamy blend of both spanish and english lyrics accompanied with lo-fi beats and hazy bedroom pop. Some fan favorites to check out are “Sunnyside” and “Lover is a Day.” Cuco will be bringing his talents to the WOW hall on July 17th.
Christian Lee Hutson at Sessions Music Lounge - June 23
Christian Lee Hutson is a singer/songwriter and Americana musician from Los Angeles. Hutson is currently on tour supporting indie rockers Better Oblivion Community Center, who he has collaborated with in the past. At the Sessions Music Lounge on June 23rd, Hutson will be supporting folk-rock band Okkervil River. Check out Hutson’s stunning video for the Phoebe Bridgers-produced, nostalgia-inducing track “Northsiders” here.
Chromeo at the Mcdonald Theatre - June 10
Chromeo, the electronic funk duo comprised of David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel, known as “Dave 1” and “P-Thugg,” are bringing their dance music to the McDonald Theatre on June 10. The duo was nominated for a Grammy with their most recent album, “Head Over Heels,” that features notable artists like French Montana and DRAM. The duo recently performed a set at NPR’s Tiny Desk that showcased just how well Chromeo can sound with a live band.