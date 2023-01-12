In a city known for late-night games, parties and drinking, where can students grab a bite to satisfy those after-hour cravings? From decadent sandwiches filled with fried foods to cheesy ‘za, here are Eugene’s best late-night eats.

Za Cart Pizza

Located right behind Big City Gaming on the corner of E 13th and Willamette, Za Cart Pizza is the perfect place to live out your cheesy, saucy dreams.

The food truck, covered in colorful and eccentric stickers, serves up slices and full pies late into the night, staying open until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The pizza finds a balance between light and heavy, with a slightly charred, crispy undercarriage leading up to a dense, fluffy crust. Robust notes of garlic in the sauce keep the slices flavorful, and the cheese ratio is on point for those who appreciate something not overbearing.

Whether you’re in the mood for a classic pepperoni slice, customizable toppings or something vegan, Za Cart has you covered.

Fat Shack

Packing sandwiches with all sorts of fried foods and drenching them in sauce, Fat Shack fulfills your most gluttonous desires.

Sandwiches like the Fat Jersey (chicken fingers, cheesesteak, fries, mozzarella sticks and honey mustard) and the Fat Maverick (macaroni and cheese, chicken fingers, french fries and barbecue sauce) seem like crazy concoctions of a drunk daze, but they are very real and very filling.

If you’re not in the mood for a sandwich, you’ll probably find something else on the menu to indulge in: burgers, fried appetizers or a rich shake. And if you’re still hungry, you can always grab fried Oreos or cheesecake bites for dessert.

Staying open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 a.m. every other day, customers can always stop by the restaurant on E 13th and Patterson to cure those late-night munchies.

The Dough Co.

Open until 3 a.m. every day, The Dough Co. is a tried and true late-night eat in Eugene.

With a selection of 30 different calzones, customers can devour house-baked dough stuffed with molten cheese, sauce meat and veggies. From more traditional flavors like chicken parmesan to unconventional items like the “breakfast” calzone, you’re sure to find something to fill yourself up with at the restaurant on E 13th and Hillyard.

And if you’re feeling in the mood for something sweeter, The Dough Co. is more than just calzones. The local spot offers fresh-baked cookies with crispy edges and soft centers, including flavors like chocolate chip, peanut butter and oatmeal. You can also grab a pint of house-made ice cream if you want to cool down your night.

Gotcha Burger

If you’re searching for some food that won’t break the bank, you have got to go to Gotcha Burger.

Open until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 a.m. on weekdays, Gotcha has everything you’d need to satiate your hunger: burgers draped in cheese, sauced-up chicken sandwiches and chili-cheese fries if you’re looking for something messy.

Everything on the menu is priced under $7 (including burgers for $2.99), and while the restaurant isn’t too close to campus on W 7th and Chambers, the drive-through makes it easy to grab your late-night grub and go.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

With a bold interior decorated with vibrant graffiti art, Dave’s aesthetic is just as hot as its fried chicken. The fast-casual restaurant located on E 13th and Alder boasts a simple but flavorful menu, featuring piquant flavors for those wanting to spice up their night.

Customers have the option of selecting from seven levels of their preferred heat — whether that’s on the mild side or something much more abrasive like “reaper.” You also get the choice of enjoying the chicken straight as a tender with a slice of bread, or you can make it a slider stacked with pickles, kale slaw and cheese.

The chicken itself is exactly what you’d want: tender, juicy meat coated in a crispy, flavorful exterior. Plus, each meal comes with Dave’s seasoned crinkle-cut fries and zesty sauce to complete the full experience.

If you’re feeling like that’s not enough, order a side of creamy macaroni and cheese or a thick shake to finish off the night.

At the end of the night, it doesn’t matter if you’re out with friends, looking to satisfy your cravings or just trying to recover from a rough day; a good late-night meal hits the spot.