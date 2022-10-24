Skulls, spirits and death are seen in the horror movies that give us our worst nightmares, but throughout Latin America, these things are greatly celebrated during Dia de los Muertos. Largely originating in Mexico, this holiday aims to commemorate those who have passed onto the underworld by welcoming their presence back. So what happens when our loved ones come back to town for two days? Well, we have the rest of the year to grieve, so we waste no time in gathering together and expressing our joy for life. Nov. 1 and 2 are full of festivals including live music, art, and delicious food, and laughter echoes through it all.

The Maude Kerns Art Center’s yearly Day of the Dead Exhibit running from Oct. 14-Nov. 14 provides a space for the Eugene community to learn more about the holiday and engage in beautiful traditions. With 19 artists from the States and Mexico, Maude Kerns is excited to share a range of art forms exhibiting oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, textiles, photographs, welded metal and prints. Folks in town will not only be introduced to Latin American art forms, but will also be able to immerse themselves in the profound emotion behind the culture. One of these works comes from Maryland artist Francis Schultz-DePalo, who is exhibiting they’re oil painting titled “Día de los Muertos, Hildalgo.” Shultz-DePalo describes it as a “scene of devotion” depicting a mother and child in Mexico preparing a grave site in the midst of festivities.

When celebrators aren’t out in the colorful graveyards or streets, they are expressing their gratitude back home by setting up altars. These are meant to commemorate those we have lost by creating space for sentimental objects. This can look like food, drinks and trinkets close ones enjoyed during their lives along with photographs of them. Back home, my mother remembers my grandfather by surrounding his photograph with marigolds (the designated flower meant to guide spirits), candles, his favorite pastry, a toy he left behind in his former car shop and maybe a Corona or two. Community members in Eugene have decided to incorporate this integral part of the holiday by showcasing seven altars at the exhibit.

If you’re looking to join the party, a Fiesta Reception is being held at the museum on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m., which will include activities, refreshments and an exciting performance by El Taller de Son Jarocho, a local community group that specializes in folk music. Tie up your shoelaces and get ready for a lively night!

Death is a universal experience, yet it is processed so differently across the world. Partaking and learning about the way different cultures navigate loss can be eye-opening. Before learning about my own traditions, I thought the only way to process loss was to grieve. Although that is part of it, I’ve found that the other half of loss is feeling gratitude for what we used to have and how it continuously shapes who we are. You too can begin celebrating the Dia de los Muertos by learning about the history of the holiday and partaking in the celebration of life.