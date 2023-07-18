There isn’t a better time of the year to blast music on your speakers than summer. It is appropriate in virtually every setting – hanging out at the river, road trips, social gatherings, making breakfast in the morning or dinner in the evening, you name it – music in the summer is a cure-all. With that in mind, having the aux can come with an immense amount of pressure. It is imperative that you play songs that keep everybody happy, and if you, like me, struggle with that aux-inspired anxiety, look no further! Here are some essential summer songs to add to your summer playlist.

“On Melancholy Hill” by Gorillaz

In my opinion, there aren’t many songs better than this one for a long drive. Its classic, droning synths mixed to perfection with the instantly catchy melody and Damon Albarn’s nostalgic lyrics make for a fantastic road trip song. Just imagine it – driving down a highway with your friends, the sun sets over you as the synth lines and Albarn’s soothing vocals fill your soul with warmth. This track checks off multiple boxes for the summer playlist: emotionally fulfilling and feel-good energy.

“I Just Called to Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder

Continuing the trend of emotionally fulfilling songs, Stevie Wonder provides your playlist with a joyful, easy-to-listen-to love song. Bubbly synths lead the track with Wonder’s lyrics revolving around himself surprising a love interest with a phone call, as the title suggests, just to say “I love you.” As another feel-good track that can be the perfect tune to have a dance with a loved one, this song is a summer classic.

“Roll With the Changes” by REO Speedwagon

Everything about this song embodies summer. Relentless guitar and organ solos, unison choral vocals and a maddening profession of love by lead vocalist Kevin Cronin add up to a must-have in any summer playlist. You could play this at the height of any dance party, high-energy parts of a road trip or while you’re on an early morning run to start your day. REO Speedwagon perfected the art of arena rock with this song, and it will give you the right energy and motivation to either start your day or end it.

“Don’t Change” by INXS

For all students, summer is usually the time of year where we make our fondest memories. Given ample free time to do as we please, it is only natural that great times and memories will follow. This song is all about not wanting to let go of happy moments and not wanting things to change. Churning guitar melodies, pushing snare drum hits and soaring synths fill the chorus perfectly on top of Michael Hutchence’s desperate pleas. It’s another feel-good track that is perfect for the summer time.

“Dance The Night” by Dua Lipa

While oldies are fun, it is important to diversify your playlist with music from all eras. The newest single from pop superstar Dua Lipa yet again provides the world with an incredibly groovy disco-pop track. The production contains classic elements of a Dua Lipa hit, such as funky bass lines and glinting string lines. The song is all about masking your pain and sadness with dancing, partying and loving yourself. I couldn’t think of a more perfect theme for an instant summer classic.

“Crazy in Love” by Beyonce and Jay-Z

It wouldn’t be a summer playlist without one of the greatest songs of all time. Beyonce and Jay-Z both bring their A-game on this pop-rap anthem, led by an iconic horn hook and polyrhythmic percussion elements. Beyonce showcases her elite vocal range and lyricism while Jay-Z displays his textbook flows and witty wordplay, providing their listeners with memorable lyrics that are easy to sing along to. This is the ultimate summer anthem, and a true masterpiece.

Summer is where we are able to explore so many places and do so many things we aren’t able to do during the school year. Having the perfect soundtrack to enhance these experiences will only make your summer more memorable.