Spring has been a fantastic season for new releases in Oregon and this month’s column features a wide array of genres from both local artists and recent UO graduates. Whether you’re a fan of mellow acoustics or gnarly guitar riffs, the latest issue of Emeralds in the Rough is sure to have a little something for everybody.
This early March album release from the southern California- and Eugene-based screamo band To Be Gentle is a project unlike any in Eugene’s underground music scene. “I Love You, But I Will Not Forgive You” is a harrowing listening experience, seamlessly blending elements of post-rock with ambient, minimalistic soundscapes.
The record reflects on frontwoman Eve Beeker’s experience during the pandemic and the events surrounding her. It also serves as a deep dive into Beeker’s mental health and how her trauma has shaped her as a person.
It is To Be Gentle’s deepest excursion into mental health and a must listen for those who love instrumental music of any facet.
“Saint Olga’s Revenge” is the latest single to drop from recent UO graduate Nathan Shapiro's band Nox Sinister for its upcoming album that is set to release this June. The track features an excellent instrumental opening with slow-building drums layered atop some solid thrash licks before Shapiro’s menacing vocals arrive.
Nox Sinister flips the listener’s expectations as warbly, psychedelic guitar chords transition into another trash metal excursion. “Saint Olga’s Revenge” is a listening experience that never paints itself into a corner, unlike many contemporary meat-and-potatoes metal acts. If you enjoy medieval imagery and some excellent guitar playing, Nox Sinister is the newest metal band for you.
“Synaptic” - Kellalit
Before venues shut down due to COVID-19, Kelly Gehlen (Kellalit) was one of the rising stars within the local Eugene house show scene. Venturing away from the commonplace indie/alternative rock sound and instead going for aggressive EDM, her latest single may be the recent UO graduate’s most forward-thinking track to date.
While not the most upbeat song in the DJs ever-growing catalogue of singles, “Synaptic” features dense, alien-like textures, glitches and a fantastic use of manipulated and sparsely placed vocals. If “Synaptic” is indicative of a potential new sound for the now L.A. based producer, you can expect great things on the horizon.
“South” - Conflicts with Caribou
If aggressive isn’t your style, the latest single from the one-man band Conflicts with Caribou will be right up your alley. “South” pays homage to frontman Noah Tretter’s home of Atlanta, Georgia.
Even if Tretter’s hometown doesn’t resonate with you, the song easily evokes a sense of homesickness. The blend of twinkling acoustic guitar chords and slight rasp in Tretter’s voice makes for a listen that can pull at anyone’s heartstrings.
“The Far Arena” is the second EP to be released by UO transfer student Ben Goldstein and his three-piece group, Foreign Bronze. After the impact of COVID-19 displaced Goldstein and many other students, he was forced to return home, eventually leading to his decision to settle back down in California.
“The Far Arena” is an ode to 90s grunge and post-hardcore music, with tracks that feature slow, methodically driven progressions combined with crescendos of scuzzed, interwoven guitars, guttural screams and Goldstein’s high-octane drumming.
More aggressive cuts like “Floodplain” and “Coombs Park” are perfect for any student who still thinks they were born in the wrong era and need a good scream, while tracks such as the self-titled “The Far Arena” and “Lindblade” take a more introspective and foreboding route with their instrumental progressions.
“The Far Arena” is an impressive sophomore EP by a group that only seems to be making waves, demonstrated by their signing with indie record label Joyless Youth.
Every track featured on this month’s digest of Emeralds in the Rough can be found on both Spotify and Apple Music. If you’d like to directly support the artists featured, the independent music platform Bandcamp will be waiving 100% of its revenue share on Friday, June 4, allowing all profits from purchased MP3s to go directly to the artists.