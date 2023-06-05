The Lyllye Reynolds-Parker Black Cultural Center hosted an event focused on celebrating Black hair on Thursday. The LRPBCC “is a welcoming and supportive space that helps Black students harness the resources necessary to navigate their social, cultural, and academic experience,” according to its website.The event featured St. Clair Detrick-Jules, author of “My Beautiful Black Hair,” and award-winning filmmaker and photographer.

Khloe, St. Clair’s younger sister, was only four years old when she returned home ashamed of her Black hair. St. Clair wanted to show her sister that her hair is beautiful and is worthy of pride. She said she felt her sister lacked positive representation in the media and in her neighborhood.

There is an idea that change occurs gradually and Black people need to be patient as positive representation grows over time, St. Clair said. But she wasn’t willing to wait. St. Clair decided to take matters into her own hands. Over about three years, St. Clair interviewed and photographed Black women about their relationship with their hair. She composed the many photos and transcripts into her book “My Beautiful Black Hair.” This book, which shares the story of 101 individuals and their unique journey, was a way for St. Clair to show her sister and the world that Black hair is beautiful and worthy of celebration.

As Khloe flipped through the book looking at each new face, St. Clair said her sister said “she’s so beautiful.” St. Clair’s mission was accomplished. Her sister saw that “all Black hair is beautiful and professional and worthy of love,” St. Clair said.

Composing a book and hearing others’ stories taught St. Clair a lot about others’ relationship with their hair. One lesson she learned was that regardless of white supremacy or colonialism, “our hair connects us to our past, our ancestry,” she said. Hair is one way to preserve and celebrate Black culture.

Several people shared their own experiences during the event. “I feel like my hair journey has been very up and down,” one attendee said. “I’m trying to wear it and be confident within it.”

Another attendee said, “Seeing these videos today has really encouraged me to take time and reflect on what I want my hair to be.”

The event ended with the raffle of a $50 ULTA gift card, a PATTERN hair dryer and a Tymo hair straightener. These products were donated by the UO Women’s Center. Additionally, every attendee received hair accessories and an LRPBCC bag filled with snacks.

The LRPBCC hosts a variety of events throughout the term. Students can also stop by Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7:40 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. To stay up to date, visit their website or Instagram @lrpbccuo.