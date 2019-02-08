+14 
A fan watches a "glover" perform a visual lightshow with their fingertips. EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Crowd members cheer as Alan Walker's set begins. EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Alan Walker takes the stage. EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
Crowd members dance to Alan Walker. EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)
EDM artist Alan Walker turns the McDonald Theatre into a 'Different World' on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

