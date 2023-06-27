Eugene is a very busy town. Most of the population is college students with the most packed schedules imaginable — courses, studying, clubs, sports and parties to name a few. How can anyone find the time to make a good dinner at home? Fortunately, it’s still possible to make a quick and easy dinner at home with recipes like this. Here’s a fast and simple weeknight pasta recipe that you can make for you and another.

You’ll Need

1 box linguine pasta

½ lb cremini mushrooms

¼ ounce fresh parsley

2 tbsp butter

½ lemon

½ cup white wine

1 clove garlic

Salt and pepper

Zest the lemon half, press the garlic, chop the parsley and set all aside. Wash the mushrooms well, cut them in half and set them aside with the rest.

Fill a large pot with water, with enough to cover the uncooked linguine. Set the burner for the pot to high heat and bring to a boil. While the water rises to a boil, add the butter to a pan and set to medium heat. Once the water begins to boil and the butter is melted, set a timer for nine minutes. Add the linguine to the pot and start the timer.

Add the mushrooms and garlic to the pan and stir occasionally for five minutes. Then, add wine to the pan to form a pan sauce with the other ingredients. Stir for the remaining four minutes on the timer.

Once the timer goes off, strain the pasta quickly and add it to the pan. Add the lemon zest, then stir and toss the pasta to combine.