With graduation only a few weeks away, it’s time to start thinking about where you want to celebrate your big day with your friends and family. With so many great restaurants in Eugene, it can be hard to decide where to put your reservation. I’ve spent the last year exploring different restaurants and dessert shops, and I’m going to tell you about some of my favorites.

Starting off with a Eugene classic, we have Beppe and Gianni’s Trattoria, a super popular and local Italian restaurant. Located on East 19th Avenue, Beppe and Gianni’s has a delicious menu filled with authentic Italian cuisine. Some of my favorite dishes to order are the bruschetta mista, the caprese salad and the salmon dish which comes with spaghetti pomodoro and seared green beans. While this is definitely a restaurant on the fancier and more expensive side, they more than make up for it with their flavorsome menu.

If you’re looking for something a little less expensive, all you have to do is cross the street, and you’ll find my all time favorite pizza place in Eugene. Hey, Neighbor! Pizza House easily beats the rest of the competition in my book. I have been eating there every Wednesday with my roommates this term and can tell you firsthand that they are amazing. I am obsessed with their margherita pizza, caprese sandwich and bianco pizza which consists of: mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, pepper and fresh arugula.

If you’re not really feeling Italian food for your dinner celebration, I’ve got you covered. Sabai Cafe & Bar, located in the Oakway Center, is a one of a kind Thai restaurant. Sabai has such a delicious menu, and I always recommend the Vietnamese wings, chicken satay and tempura green bean appetizers to anyone who goes. While they have a delicious menu, Sabai is an incredibly popular restaurant, and if this is where you’re wanting to celebrate your big day, you’re going to have to make reservations as soon as possible.

My last dinner recommendation is an authentic French-based restaurant called Marché. Located in the 5th Street Public Market, Marché is a cute little corner restaurant with a wide selection of drinks and a menu to match. Some of my favorite items from Marché include their roasted radishes & smoked potatoes appetizers, as well as their little gem romaine salad, steak frites and grilled beef tenderloin. Marché leans on the pricey side, but I promise the food is well worth it.

After you’ve enjoyed your delicious dinner, next on the list is to find a tasty place to grab some dessert. While all the places I just listed have an impressive dessert menu, here are a few dessert places to consider!

First on my dessert list is one of my favorite places to go to for a sweet treat. The Vintage, on Lincoln Street, serves up crepes, fondues and other delicious bites. Some of my favorite sweet crepes are their lemony lemons, classic creme and the chevre berry. If you can’t find a crepe for your tastebuds, you can always go with the create your own option. On top of delicious crepes, The Vintage also serves up cheese and chocolate fondues, which each come with different bites for dipping. I don’t know about you, but dipping fresh fruit into some spiked chocolate fondue is exactly how I plan to celebrate my graduation.

Another excellent dessert option is Prince Puckler’s, a gourmet ice cream shop located on the corner of East 19th and Agate. If you’re dining at Beppe and Gianni’s or Hey Neighbor Pizza, I highly recommend stopping here after your delicious meal. Prince Puckler’s ice cream is incredibly rich and creamy and all of their ice cream is handmade. Some of my favorite flavors are chocolate oreo, french vanilla, peppermint stick and their caramel swirl.

My last recommendation, and Eugene’s newest addition, is Salt & Straw, located in the Oakway Center. This is hands down some of the best ice cream I’ve had in a while. I’ve stopped coming for single scoops and started taking home pints. Some of my favorite ice cream flavors are honey lavender, sea salt with caramel ribbons, cinnamon snickerdoodle and double fold vanilla. Their ice cream flavors are so unique and delicious, and trust me when I say the rest of Oregon knows as well. Be prepared to wait in a long line for this ice cream, but believe me it’s worth it. (Or just do what I do: Skip the line and buy a pint!)

To all the graduating seniors out there, celebrate your accomplishments lavishly with Eugene' s plethora of dinner and dessert options fit for a Duck.