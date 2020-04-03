Even if you think you don't like pop music, Dua Lipa’s new album “Future Nostalgia” is the music we all need right now. The album is perfect for a self-isolation dance party with a sophisticated array of production, intense vocal harmonies and tons of fun. While the stresses of the world seem to never end, this album helps lead the listener to an escape.
The album was meant to be listened to in the club. An 80s influence appears in every song with the opulent use of snare, large soundscapes and dreamy vocals.
The title track “Future Nostalgia” sees Lipa heavily step out of her comfort zone. With an array of futuristic sounds with Madonna-like quality, Lipa introduces the album with punchy vocals. The synths throughout the song add an extra layer of futuristic sound while harking back to its first uses during the 80s club scenes. “I know you ain’t used to a female alpha,” Lipa sings. The intro track shows Lipa not only wants to have a good time with this album but also wants to strengthen the role that women have in the music industry.
At first listen Lipa hated the song “Cool.” The lyrics were not where she wanted them to be and she never wanted to hear the song again. A year down the line, her representative to the label played her the instrumental and she began to rework. The initial chord progression sounds like an intro to an 80s arcade machine and once Dua Lipa’s new vocal range is heard it's a pleasant shift because she hasn’t displayed that range before. On “Cool,” she does so with ease.
As the album continues, the intro of each song gets more abstract. On “Levitating,” the first instrument sounds like an electric accordion. Lipa has the most fun with this track, with the production shimmering in positivity and the delivery a harmonious staccato of triplets. “I believe that you're for me, I feel it in our energy / I see us written in the stars.” Lipa shines in this new exploration as opposed to making something that’s “dance cry,” music that has catchy rhythm yet themes of heartache. She proves that she is capable of making a positive, summer song.
While many are locked inside, Dua Lipa can erase some of the cabin fever with “Future Nostalgia.” Now that she has released an album full of dance hits, the British singer can continue experimenting.