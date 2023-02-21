On Jan. 28, the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella West Quarterfinals took place at The Elsinore Theatre in Salem, Oregon. UO’s treble a cappella group, Divisi, won first place against various universities from Oregon, California and Montana.

Their setlist included “Air So Sweet” by dodie, “White Ferrari” by Frank Ocean, “Envy” by Ogi and “Me and Your Mama” by Childish Gambino which were performed alongside choreography.

After performing, all contestants gathered on the main stage and imitated a drum roll as the main speaker slowly opened the envelope to reveal the first place winners. The 14 members of Divisi immediately jumped up and embraced each other — many shed tears of joy. All their hard work had paid off.

“I don't think any of us really expected to win. Alumni were telling us that we had a good shot, but it was all of our first times. We really didn't know what to expect so we were just trying to prepare as much as possible. It was stressful, but it all really allowed us to bond at the same time.” Maya Merrill, Divisi’s recording manager and UO junior, said.

Prepare they did. They chose their set in the spring of 2022, and have been listening to it non-stop since then. Leading up to the quarterfinals, the group rehearsed almost every night for over two hours the group shared.

“We spend a lot of time making sure that everything flows nicely and that there is a community aspect to what we are doing and that everything we do has some intentionality,” Grace Trimble, Divisi’s music director and UO junior, said.

Both members shared that Divisi is known for conveying profound meaning and intention through its performances. It has been doing this since 2001, the year that UO alumnus, Evynne Hollens, founded the highly respected a cappella group. In fact, Hollens legacy is mentioned in the book “Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate A Cappella Glory,” by Mickey Rapkin. This later turned into the “Pitch Perfect” movie series loved by many.

The current generation of Divisi stays in touch with Hollens and other alumni, which helps Divisi prepare for competitions and keeps sacred traditions alive.

Divisi’s work isn’t over. Now that quarterfinals are out of the way, it’s working toward semifinals taking place on March 25. The end goal is making it to the finals in New York City on April 29, where previous generations of Divisi have gone.

The secret to the team’s success may lie in its dedication to building a sense of true friendship on and off the stage. During their performances, members of Divisi can be found exchanging smiles. Their companionship can be credited to the amount of time they spend together, whether they’re singing or going on retreats.

“We are all so passionate about creating powerful music, and it’s been amazing being surrounded by such talented people,” Lyric Rosa-O’Hayer, Divisi’s business manager and UO junior, said. “Everyone is so supportive of me and encourages me to strive to be the best version of myself as a performer and as a person. We’re like a family.”

Apart from competing, Divisi has spent the last few months fundraising and recording EPs that will hopefully be finished by the end of the 2023 winter term, Merrill said.

Listeners can tune in on most streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

“A cappella is something different. Performing for people is a fun way to bring a little light into somebody else's day that maybe has no clue what a cappella is. Maybe they’ll find something new that they love as well,” Trimble said.

For students looking for a little light into their Fridays, a cappella groups like Mind the Gap, On the Rocks and Divisi perform at 3:45 p.m. on the steps of the Amphitheater or inside by the O Desk. For more information you can find Divisi on Instagram and Twitter at “uodivisi.”